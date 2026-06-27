Weekly Horoscope For June 28–July 4, 2026: Love, Career Twists And Opportunities Shine On Aries, Cancer And Capricorn

Weekly Horoscope (June 28, 2026 - July 4, 2026): This weekly horoscope highlights a week filled with new opportunities, emotional growth, and important life decisions. While some individuals may experience career advancement and financial gains, others could focus on relationships, health, and self-improvement. The week encourages maintaining balance, communicating thoughtfully, and embracing change with confidence. Overall, this period offers the potential for personal and professional progress, provided decisions are made with patience and clarity.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
As a result of Saturn's position in the twelfth house, if you were concerned about the outcome of a case that was now being heard in court, you might experience feelings of anxiety. The environment at home will likewise become more chaotic as a result of this. As a result of Jupiter's position in the fourth house, even if the beginning of this week may be advantageous for you in terms of financial affairs, you may wind up incurring financial expenses by the conclusion of the week, which will cause you to experience hardship. Utilise a planned approach to spending your money from the very beginning to the very finish. You may expect your family life to be filled with joy, tranquillity, and success throughout this week.
Therefore, you can consider organising a vacation for your family to a place of worship or to the residence of a relative. If you are contemplating the addition of a new company partner, it will be of the utmost importance for you to thoroughly verify all of the facts before promising anything, and only after that will you be able to make a decision. Students in higher education will have favourable outcomes this week as a consequence of the benefits bestowed upon them by many planets. During this time, you can also get the happy news that you have been accepted to a reputable educational establishment. Students who have always dreamed of attending school in another country have a particularly good chance of seeing their goals come true during this time.
Lucky Colour: Scarlet Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
It is possible that you could experience a yearning for sweets this week, which you will most likely satisfy. It is important to keep in mind, however, that this very desire may result in diabetes or weight gain over the long term. Over the course of the week, Jupiter will be located in the third house, which means that you will be spending money on a variety of aspects of your life. As a result, you may experience a feeling of being short on cash. Therefore, it is of the utmost importance to formulate a solid financial strategy at an early stage. You'll be able to reduce a lot of expenses that aren't necessary. During this week, you can irritate your parents if you stay out late for whatever reason or if you spend an excessive amount of money on luxury.
Consequently, it is important to keep this in mind from the very beginning and to steer clear of anything that can result in reprimands from them. Your mood will be negatively affected, and the atmosphere within the family will become tense as a result of this. If you were considering making any kind of investment, you should steer clear of doing so during this week. Consider delaying your investment decisions for the time being, even though this is a good time for learning at work. Students are going to see beneficial improvements in a variety of settings during this time period, as indicated by your weekly horoscope. At this moment, if you are getting ready for a competitive examination, it is an excellent time to do so. This period of time will be favoured by many planets that are located in your zodiac sign, which will result in favourable outcomes.
Lucky Colour: Emerald Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
During this week, it is highly unlikely that this zodiac sign will experience any significant disease, except for minor health problems. If you experience any seasonal disease, it is strongly recommended that you refrain from self-treating at home and refrain from using medication without first consulting a medical professional. Because Jupiter is currently located in the second house, making better choices regarding your finances this week can have a beneficial impact on your life and assist you in recovering from losses that have occurred in the past, giving the impression that things are getting back on track. There is a possibility that your relationship with your spouse could get strained as a result of the increasing workload at the office or workplace.
This is because Saturn's influence is on the seventh house. It is also possible that you will fail to keep any promises that you have made to your family, which would result in their dissatisfaction. The effectiveness of your work performance will be put to the test throughout this week. In order to accomplish what you set out to do, you will need to keep your attention on the tasks at hand. In addition to this, you can make use of the experience that your elders have. This week, a significant number of students might consider pursuing additional education in a foreign country. However, before you talk about your goal with your family, you will need to be quite certain that you want it. To accomplish this, you need to collect as much information as you can about it.
Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
Despite your best efforts, you have not been able to complete the morning activities that you have been trying to do, such as yoga and exercise. This week, you can explore doing these exercises by committing some time after supper. Nevertheless, because Rahu is located in the ninth house, you will need to leave your office at the appropriate hour in order to guarantee that you will eat supper on time and that you will be able to take a short stroll outside to digest it. It is therefore imperative that you make the most of the efforts that you are making in this direction. Since Jupiter is located in the first house, the planetary alignment also suggests that you might be subject to some unwelcome expenditures throughout our current period. As your salary continues to rise, however, these expenditures will become less obvious, and you will be able to devote some of your money to the things that you consider to be luxuries. In light of this, it is essential to ensure that there is a balance between one's income and expenditures.
As a result of your hectic schedule at work, it is possible that your connection with your spouse could become strained. Within this period of time, it is conceivable that you will fail to fulfil a promise that you have made to your family, which may result in the displeasure of your family members. By the end of this week, it will appear like things at work are progressing substantially better than they were before. Therefore, it will be necessary for you to take the initiative to extend your warmest wishes to the tiny persons and workers whose labour is the driving force behind your achievement. You and they will both benefit from the positive encouragement that this will bring. The photographs that a person has taken are an intriguing part of their life. Therefore, it is possible that a large number of students will find themselves reliving joyful memories by looking at old photographs this week, which may result in a huge loss of time. Because of this, it is important to keep this in mind right from the start.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
This week, your health will take a turn for the better as Jupiter moves into the twelfth house. Be sure to participate in activities that are both stimulating and soothing. Your mental stress will be alleviated as a result of this. Due to your improved financial status, purchasing household needs will be a lot easier this week. The happiness of your family will be increased, and you will also obtain motivation to perform better as a result of this. As a result of Rahu's position in the seventh house this week, you may have a tough time articulating your thoughts and emotions to the members of your family who are most important to you.
On account of this, it is best to maintain your composure and give them some time. This week, it is possible that a competitor or adversary at work will plot against you. Consequently, you should exercise caution from the very beginning, making sure that your eyes and ears are always open to any situation that may arise. During this week, students who have aspirations of obtaining a higher education may attain success that is in line with their goals. However, in order to accomplish this, students will need to be patient and cautious in every step and decision that pertains to their education. It is possible to seek assistance from your elders in the event that you encounter any challenges while making a decision.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
A yearning for sweets may come to you this week due to Jupiter's position in the eleventh house, and you may satisfy that craving. It is important to keep in mind, however, that this very desire may result in diabetes or weight gain over the long term. This week, you will finally get the money that has been sitting in compensation, loans, or other forms of debt for a considerable amount of time. If this has been the case, you will finally obtain it. The position and aspect of many planets that are considered to be fortunate at this time point to the possibility of financial gain for a great number of people who are born under your zodiac sign. If you want to have a picnic with your family or friends, this week is an excellent time to do so because Saturn is in the seventh house.
Not only will this make you feel better, but it will also assist you in developing stronger relationships with others around you. You may encounter a unique individual at work, a person that practically everyone else at work is eager to meet. On the other hand, if you put in the effort and are dedicated to your task, you will be able to do the seemingly impossible. When you meet them in such a circumstance, make sure you are properly prepared and refrain from saying anything that is not required and could potentially ruin your reputation. The majority of people born under your zodiac sign will fail to learn from their mistakes in the past and will continue to make the same mistakes this week. It is possible that this will have a negative impact on their educational experience. In a circumstance like this, it is important to keep in mind that even mistakes can teach you a lot.
Lucky Colour: Light Green
Lucky Number: 5
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
This week, you will feel a loss of mental serenity as a result of Rahu's placement in the fifth house, which will most likely cause you to experience some worry. If you want to avoid adding further stress to your life, you should try to find mental peace by actively participating in religious events and doing as much charitable work as you can, in accordance with your faith. Your social standing will improve as a result of this, and you will also see a big reduction in the amount of mental stress you are experiencing. As a result of Saturn's position in the sixth house, if you are engaged in business that is associated with other countries, you are likely to experience a great deal of success in establishing connections with a large number of new sources and producing financial rewards from those connections.
In order to accomplish this, you will need to prepare yourself from the very beginning and implement the appropriate plan. As a result of some of the things you have done this week, your parents will be quite proud of you. The climate of the family will become more peaceful as a result of this, and you will feel the respect at home that you have been looking for for a very long time. This coming week, you will not be able to focus on the tasks that you have to do in the office. Because you will be experiencing some confusion regarding your career, it will help you maintain your concentration. You might want to attempt yoga and meditation if you want to keep your mind focused. You must provide your best effort this week; otherwise, you may be subjected to reprimands from both your parents and your teachers. It's also possible that this may be a dismal week. For this reason, it is recommended that you keep working hard from the very beginning in order to produce your finest performance.
Lucky Colour: Light Blue
Lucky Number: 6
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
During this week, you will need to give your body a break because Rahu is located in the fourth house. Because you have been experiencing a great deal of mental stress as of late, taking some time to relax right now will be beneficial to your mental health. Consequently, seek out new forms of entertainment and activities to assist you in relaxing. During the course of this week, your greatest adversary will be your own greed. There is a possibility that you could be enticed by someone with money to engage in any kind of unlawful activity, which could cause you to become blinded by greed and get you into serious trouble. Even if you make a mistake, try to avoid being impolite to members of your family this week. Maintain a courteous demeanour, especially while interacting with your elders, because Rahu is located in the third house.
The failure to do so could cause the most mental tension for you, as it could shatter the peace among the family. This week, those who were born under this sign who are currently employed by the government are likely to obtain a promotion or salary raise, in addition to a transfer that they have been hoping for. Consequently, you should maintain your concentration on the objectives you have set for yourself. Those who were born under your sign will experience favourable outcomes in areas pertaining to schooling during the course of this week. On the other hand, you might restrict yourself to such a level of comfort that even very modest problems appear to be of great difficulty. Consequently, it would be in your best interest to force yourself out of your comfort zone as quickly as possible and concentrate on furthering your education.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
This week, you will be subjected to a greater number of requests and expectations from individuals in your immediate environment. As a consequence of this, you will face increased pressure to fulfil their requirements. However, you must realise that you should not over-promise anyone and that you should endeavour to avoid stressing yourself out needlessly to satisfy the needs of other people. Those who were born under your zodiac sign will have financial outcomes that are superior to the norm during this week, as indicated by the positions of the planets. There are also many wonderful prospects for enhancing your social status and expanding your riches while Rahu is located in the third house of the horoscope.
Whenever you have feelings of loneliness this week, your family will, in some way or another, remind you that they are emotionally present with you at all times, even when you are away from home. This is especially true if you reside away from there. As a result, you will be protected from depression and will be able to make more informed choices. There is a possibility that you will be promoted this week as a result of your commitment and hard work. On the other hand, this can force you to flatter those in authority over you. Because of this, your reputation among other people can suffer. This week is a favourable opportunity for individuals who have recently finished their studies and are looking for employment. During this time period, it is also conceivable that students who have a desire to study in a foreign country would have their request granted.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
As a result of the fact that your immune system will be significantly compromised at this time, you must take any necessary medication before you become ill. On the other hand, you should avoid treating every problem that arises at home by yourself. The presence of Saturn in the third house indicates that businesspeople may be required to travel to a different state for work purposes this week, which will result in a substantial loss of financial resources. The trip that your friends are preparing for you this week is going to offer you a lot of delight.
It is possible that this may mean heading out to a location where you will have the chance to enjoy yourself with your pals once more. This week, with Ketu in the eighth house, you will be effective in settling previous disagreements with your bosses and subordinates at work, which will allow you to maintain and improve your ties with them. Not only will this improve your reputation, but it will also boost the likelihood that you will receive a raise in the near future. Students should steer clear of activities that have the potential to divert their attention during this week. For this reason, you should limit your interactions to only those individuals who are proficient in academics so that you can avail yourself of their assistance whenever it is required.
Lucky Colour: Dark Blue
Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
Even though your health will improve this week, you may feel a little restless because of the continual disruptions that are occurring in many other aspects of your life. Therefore, if you want to discover mental tranquillity, you will need to spend some time with the people who are really important to you. Businesspeople may be forced to transfer to a different state for employment this week due to the presence of Ketu in the seventh house. This might result in a substantial loss of financial resources. During the course of this week, your spouse will play a significant role in preserving the harmony within the family, and they will be of great assistance.
There is a possibility that someone from your family or circle of acquaintances will surprise you with a thoughtful present. Throughout the course of this week, your adversaries will be engaging in activities, and they will periodically plan against you, taking advantage of your vulnerabilities. Because of this, you will not be able to rise in your professional career. Moreover, you can find yourself in a very precarious situation. Scholarships may be offered to students who have regularly put forth a lot of effort at their school or institution this week. Your family will feel proud of you as a result of your hard work, and this will also boost the respect that people have for you.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Number: 4
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
As Jupiter is currently located in the fifth house, it seems that this week will be beneficial to your health. As a result of the fact that you are more likely to avoid any serious illnesses, you will enjoy better health and consume foods that are rich in vitamin C regularly. Over the course of this week, you will easily amass wealth. You might be able to recoup some of your previous debts, or you can even garner some funds to put into a new venture. The decisions that you make in your personal life that are considered to be significant will not gain the support of your family. Because of this, you will experience a profound sense of isolation and may even be tempted to move on.
You will need to make sure that you do not fall in love with anyone of the other sex while you are at work this entire week because Rahu is in the twelfth house from now on. If this does not occur, your reputation, along with your reputation, may be distorted. Avoid doing anything that you will come to regret in the future. The instructors and parents of students who are born under your zodiac sign will be sending their support to them this week. In a circumstance like this, it is highly recommended that you overcome any reluctance and seek assistance from your instructors. Individuals who have recently tied the knot can have a new member of their family in their lives. It's possible that after this, you'll conclude that you need to spend more time at home.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 7