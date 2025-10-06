Who Are Libras? Key Traits, Ruling Planet, Compatibility, And Life Approach

Ruling Planet - Venus:

Venus, which is the planet of love, beauty, art, and pleasure, is the ruler of the sign of Libra. Therefore, Libras are naturally driven to harmony, aesthetics, and experiences that are refined as a result of this influence. It is Venus who bestows upon them:

A strong appreciation for art, music, and culture.

A romantic outlook in relationships often values love and partnership above all.

A desire for luxury, comfort, and elegant living.

Libras are polite because Venus makes them want to make everyone's life better, not just their own. This planetary connection makes Libras natural peacekeepers who dislike hostility and chaos.