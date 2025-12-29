Libra January 2026 Horoscope: Career Stability, Financial Improvement, Romantic Harmony, And Health Recovery

They will have greater confidence in you as time goes on. At the beginning of the month, you will feel weak if you are married. Mars, who is the ruler of the seventh house, is going to be in the third house along with the Sun, Mars, and Venus, which may result in clashes of ego and disputes between you and your spouse. There is a high probability that disputes will occur. On the other hand, during the second half of the month, when the fourth house will be home to the Sun, Mercury, Mars, and Venus, these conditions will become slightly more manageable. You may be able to buy a big piece of property, but there are certain problems that may heighten the level of stress that exists between you and your spouse, leading to disagreements. Therefore, rather than giving excessive thought to these concerns, you should devote your time to your spouse in a caring manner. Another option is to establish a new company under your spouse's name.