Libra December 2025 Horoscope: A Favorable Month Supporting Career Progress, Financial Gains, And Stronger Relationships

The horoscope for December in the year 2025 predicts that this month will be auspicious in some ways for individuals who were born under the zodiac sign of Libra. At the beginning of the month, Venus, who is the ruler of your zodiac sign, will form a conjunction with both Mars and the Sun in the second house. Then, on the 20th of the month, Venus will move out of the second house and into the third house of Sagittarius. By the seventeenth day of the month, the Sun will have already made its way into the sign of Sagittarius, as will Mars by the seventh. Jupiter, which is in retrograde, will move into Gemini, your lucky sign, on the fourth. Mercury will move into Gemini, your second house, on the sixth. The people who are hired will be able to take advantage of their experience. There is a possibility that a shift in employment will occur. This period will also be beneficial for businessmen, as they will be able to show off their abilities. As a result, the greater the amount of effort they put into their work, the more successful they will be.