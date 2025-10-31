Libra November 2025 Horoscope: Positive Month Bringing Growth In Career, Finances, Love, And Personal Well-Being

Fortunately, the planet of love, Venus, will be on your side. The majority of the month will see Venus in a favourable aspect, which can facilitate problem-solving. Although this isn't the best month to take any bold steps ahead with your marriage, it's still safe to be cautious. Saturn, ruler of the fifth house, will turn direct on November 28th, so it's best to wait until then to deal with anything having to do with marriage. Results about marital happiness may be average this month. The Sun's impact on the seventh house won't be very bad, so marital partnerships might have a rough go of it until November 16th, but after that, everything should be OK. Regardless, the Sun will be heavily involved with the seventh house during the first half of the month, and then it will shift to the lord of the seventh house during the second half, suggesting that it will be crucial to show your partner respect in addition to affection. Minor arguments are inevitable in any relationship, but marital bliss may be preserved with consistent, appropriate levels of love and respect.