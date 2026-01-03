Weekly Horoscope For January 4–10, 2026: Career Progress, Financial Shifts and Health Focus for Aries, Leo & Aquarius

Gemini
Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow
Lucky Number: 5Weekly Horoscope (January 4, 2026 - January 10, 2026): This weekly horoscope provides clear astrological guidance to help you navigate the week with confidence and awareness. It highlights important themes related to health management, financial planning, career responsibilities, family matters, and education. The predictions advise caution in money dealings, emotional control in relationships, and disciplined efforts at work and studies. While some may face stress or delays, others can expect progress, recognition, and new opportunities. Overall, the horoscope encourages patience, balanced thinking, and consistent effort to achieve stability and growth during the week.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
Take extra precautions behind the wheel this week because Saturn will be positioned in the twelfth house of your Moon sign. You should always keep your eyes and ears open, especially when you are approaching fast bends and crossroads, because you can end up getting into an accident. Given that Rahu will be in your eleventh house this week, it is anticipated that your income will improve as a result of previous investments, which may include ancestral property, land, policies, and other similar investments. There is a possibility that you will choose to reinvest the money that you have earned in a venture that will be profitable. If you have approached your older siblings for financial assistance, you will most likely be met with unfavourable outcomes. There is a possibility that they will refuse to provide any assistance, citing their personal financial circumstances as the reason.
The improved performance and efficiency that you have demonstrated this week will leave your subordinates feeling impressed. They will likely compliment you, and you will be contemplating the possibility of expanding your company in conjunction with them. In addition to this, this will present you with a multitude of options to establish a name and reputation in the industry. Your horoscope for the week suggests that students who are born under your zodiac sign may receive a great deal of good fortune this week. Nevertheless, there will be numerous occasions in your life in which you will be able to achieve greater scores than you had hoped for, although you will have exerted less effort. The reason for this is that throughout this period, your mind will be engaged in the academics that you are involved in. If you want to make significant headway in your academic pursuits, this week is going to be a wonderful one for you.
Lucky Colour: Crimson Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
Ketu will be positioned in the fourth house of your Moon sign, and as a consequence, you will be preoccupied with negative thoughts during the course of this week. As a consequence of this, you will continue to have a negative attitude toward the positive events that occur in your life. Consequently, you run the risk of missing out on a great deal of opportunities that could be lucrative. Consequently, this tendency should be improved. Practices such as yoga and meditation can also be of use to you. Since Rahu is currently located in the tenth house of your Moon sign, you will probably have severe financial losses this week. Because of this, you should use the utmost caution in all things that are associated with transactions. You will only be able to turn many unfavourable circumstances around if you take this action.
It will be extremely important for you to exercise control over your words and speech this week. If you say something to a member of your family, there is a risk that they will misunderstand what you are saying, which could result in a disagreement. Since Saturn will be positioned in the eleventh house of your Moon sign this week, those who were born under your sign are likely to have remarkable success in their professional lives. During this time, the stars will be totally aligned in your favour, which will bring you a great deal of luck and fortune in your professional and professional endeavors. Those who are getting ready for competitive examinations will find this week to be very beneficial. Despite this, you will need to put in more effort than you ever have before because it is the only way you will make progress toward your goals. Therefore, make the most of this time and concentrate on being able to comprehend the material you are studying.
Lucky Colour: Dark Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
As a result of Rahu's presence in the eighth house of your Moon sign, you will need to comprehend that, rather than putting undue strain on your body to achieve mental tranquillity, it is more beneficial to recognise the factors that contribute to stress and take action to remedy them. Since you are aware of this, you should make it a priority to avoid experiencing any stress throughout this week. This is because Ketu is located in the second house, which means that you can take shortcuts in order to gain money quickly, which could lead to you getting involved in illicit activities by accident. There is a possibility that this will cause harm to your reputation as well as extra financial losses. During the course of this week, those who were born under this sign will be observed making extensive efforts to preserve harmony within their family. They will probably be successful in every aspect of this quest.
They will have the opportunity to spend quality time with their family and offer their advice on matters related to the home as a result of this. It is also likely that you will be successful in enhancing your ties with younger members of your family during this process. Additionally, the mental strain that is associated with your profession may lead you to struggle, which will hinder you from concentrating on your task. At work, this will have an effect on your efficiency, and the pressure from your superiors will rise overall. It is suggested by your horoscope that students who are preparing for any kind of competitive examination will be successful this week; nevertheless, to comprehend the topics, they will need to seek assistance from other people rather than presuming that they are more knowledgeable than they actually are. That is the only way you will reach some level of achievement.
Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
Saturn will be positioned in the eighth house of your Moon sign, and as a consequence, you will be required to exercise self-control over your feelings, particularly your wrath, when you are conducting business this week. There is a possibility that a coworker will betray you, which will result in a conflict with that individual. Because of your inability to manage your feelings, this will not only be detrimental to your reputation, but it also increases the likelihood that you may use abusive language toward them. You are going to come to the realisation this week that only prudent investments provide results. As a result, even at this moment, you will need to give careful consideration to the possibility of investing the money that you have worked so hard to achieve. Consult with someone more experienced or senior to you if you have any questions or concerns. It is this week that you will earn the respect and esteem of society.
Nevertheless, your siblings' health may be terrible at this period, which will require you to spend some of your money on them. To perform all of your family tasks during this period, however, will not only bring you respect and honour at home, but it will also bring you respect as well. If you have a Moon sign, Rahu will be located in the seventh house in your chart. As a consequence of this, it has been found that as we advance in our occupations, we tend to become more self-centred and forget about the people in our immediate environment, including our parents, instructors, and friends. The resurfacing of our memories and the yearning for their support, however, occurs when we are confronted with challenging circumstances. This week will be very similar for you, as your ego will cause you to become more distant from other people. This week, students are likely to keep themselves entertained by attending a variety of parties and participating in other activities. As a result, they may become somewhat disregardful of their academic responsibilities. This will absolutely affect their next examinations.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
If you suffer from asthma, you should make sure to keep your inhaler close at hand because Ketu will be in the twelfth house of your Moon sign. Additionally, if you want to improve your health, you should try practising yoga and meditation. This week will bring about considerable gains in your health. However, in order to accomplish this, you will need to actively engage in physical activity and force yourself to step outside of your comfort zone. During this week, those in business need to exercise extreme caution before making any decisions regarding their finances. It is possible that even a minor error could result in losses in transactions that you had hoped to complete. Before engaging in any transactions, it is imperative that you exercise caution and carefully read each and every document.
During the course of this week, you might discover that your children have been disrespectful or acting obscenely toward a third party or an outsider in front of you, which could result in embarrassment in front of other people. On the other hand, it would be more useful to sit down with them and attempt to reason with them rather than administering punishment instead. Since Saturn will be in the seventh house of your Moon sign at this time, those who were born under this sign and are currently in a relationship will find it beneficial to recover from previous losses. This period of time will prove to be extremely beneficial for your professional life, as you will have the opportunity to meet with a large number of influential people and formulate suitable strategies for expanding your company. Today is going to be a good week for kids who are getting ready to enrol in higher education. At the beginning of this week, you will need to exert more work; however, after that, you will be able to achieve greater marks with less effort.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 4
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
If you have been experiencing any health problems, you should not have any concerns about your health this week. On the other hand, there is a possibility that you may be required to travel for a particular reason, which will result in feelings of exhaustion and worry. Because Saturn will be located in the sixth house of your Moon sign, it is recommended that you refrain from travelling and give your body as much rest as you possibly can. This is because Saturn will be in such a position. You will enjoy financial success this week as a result of Rahu's placement in the fifth house of your Moon sign; yet, you may find that you are spending more money on entertainment than is strictly necessary. As a consequence of this, it may be too late for you to understand how quickly your money will disappear.
Consequently, it is of the utmost significance that you put aside some of your money at this time. Receiving an invitation to the award ceremony for your child would bring happiness to you and your family for sure. He or she will certainly fulfil all of your expectations, and you will witness the realisation of your fantasies via him or her, which will cause tears to flood your eyes. During the course of this week, those who were born under this zodiac sign will have a lot of solitude to themselves. You might, however, throw it away rather than put it to use. Because of this, you have the opportunity to satisfy some of your wants during this period. As per the education horoscope, students who are born under your zodiac sign may be unable to take advantage of numerous educational possibilities this week. This may become more aggressive and irritable in you. For this reason, you will need to exercise self-control over your feelings and refrain from overthinking.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
As a result of Saturn's placement in the fifth house of your Moon sign, you should avoid placing an excessive amount of reliance on luck in relation to your health this week and instead work toward finding ways to enhance it. You have a good understanding of the fact that luck might even be quite sluggish. As a result, you should keep working toward improving your health. Over the course of this week, businesspeople should be mindful not to ignore people who approach them for loans. If you keep taking out loans, you will soon run out of money, which could cause you to miss out on a lot of possibilities that could have been beneficial to you.
Your family can't support you when it comes to making significant choices in your personal life. As a result, you may have feelings of acute loneliness and may even be motivated to relocate away from them. Because of your carelessness, there is a possibility that you could lose critical documents at work, which could result in a significant number of tasks being put on hold altogether. In addition to this, your superiors will likely delegate significant responsibilities to someone else rather than you. For students, this week is extremely important because it may be the moment when they are able to get admission to a college or university in another country that they have been working toward. Therefore, make the most of this opportunity and continue to put forth your best, most consistent efforts.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
At this time, Rahu will be located in the third house of your Moon sign, which indicates that this week will be beneficial to your health. Because you are more likely to prevent any significant illnesses during this time, you must take care of your health and consume foods that are high in vitamin C daily. This week, you will most likely receive money unexpectedly from the land or property that belongs to your family. Despite this, you should not let your guard down in enthusiasm because Ketu will be situated in the ninth house of your Moon sign. In the event that this does not occur, your profits may turn into significant losses.
In the coming week, your younger siblings who are living at home will probably achieve tremendous success in every facet of their lives. If they were jobless, there is a possibility that they will obtain employment. If they are currently employed, there is also the likelihood that they will be promoted. If you want to avoid unnecessary delays in your career, you should postpone any responsibilities. Only in this manner will you be able to win the respect and appreciation of your superiors in your place of employment. It is imperative that students comprehend that it is not a prudent practice to postpone each and every academic assignment until the end of the week. In the blink of an eye, a week might vanish, leaving you with very little time to complete your tasks. Make an effort to finish any duties that are still outstanding as quickly as possible, and do not allow your laziness to win.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
If you want to keep your body in good condition, you should make it a habit to consume fruits regularly this week because Saturn will be located in the third house of your Moon sign. There is also the possibility that going for a walk in the park first thing in the morning can be beneficial to your health during this period. Be more attentive, and take pleasure in your good health. Concern will arise for you this week as a result of the entrance of an unwelcome visitor at your residence. They could end up costing you a significant amount of money, which could put you in a bad financial position in the future. Over the course of this week, it will be observed that you are concerned for the well-being of your family members.
Any lingering disagreements within the family may be settled at this period, which will allow you to take pleasure in scrumptious meals at home. During this week, Rahu will be located in the second house of your Moon sign, which means that businessmen who operate in partnership firms will need to display tact and intelligence when interacting with their partners. In the alternative, they might commit a significant deception. Based on your weekly horoscope, it appears that this period of time will be particularly favourable for students who are seeking higher education. Because of this, you will have a better understanding of every subject, which will enable you to make significant choices for your future.
Lucky Colour: Black
Lucky Number: 10
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
Saturn will be placed in the second house of your Moon sign, and as a consequence, people born under this sign who are above the age of 50 will benefit from a momentary alleviation of the nervous and stomach troubles they have been experiencing in the past. They will be able to conquer these challenges if they transition to a healthier way of living. This week is going to bring about financial results that are better than usual, from a financial point of view. As a result of Rahu's location in your first or ascendant house, people who are now employed and born under this sign will not only be fortunate enough to get promotions in their jobs, but many of them will also be able to anticipate rises in their salaries. As a result, you should make the most of this fortunate period and keep working hard to acquire money from every opportunity that presents itself. Over the course of this week, it will be especially good to spend time with younger members of the family.
Refreshing yourself and providing you with the opportunity to learn about other areas of their lives are two benefits that will result from spending time with them. You will also be effective in saving them from a crisis during this period, which will boost the regard that the family has for you on account of your actions. There is no doubt that this period of time will bring about advancements in your professional life; nonetheless, it is important that you do not allow the euphoria of success to cloud your judgment, that you do not lose your patience, and that you do not make hasty choices. This week, it is important for students who are born under your zodiac sign to take care of their health and not neglect it. Not only that, but if you want to maintain your health, you will need to make some adjustments to your daily routine, such as eating a diet that is more balanced on occasion. There is a possibility that your current state of health will impede your scholastic development during this period, which may result in you performing poorly on an upcoming examination.
Lucky Colour: Royal Blue
Lucky Number: 11
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
Therefore, this week, Ketu will be positioned in the sixth house of your Moon sign, and as a consequence, you will be able to live a healthy life with less effort than you had to do in the previous week to keep your health in good condition. Specifically, this is due to the fact that luck will be on your side in terms of your health. For the duration of this week, those who are employed but have not yet gotten their salary for whatever reason may be experiencing a great deal of distress due to a lack of income. In order to satisfy the financial requirements of themselves and their family, it is probable that they will be required to obtain a loan from a financial institution, such as a bank, at a higher interest rate.
There is a risk that other members of the family will have disagreements with one another this week, which may cause the harmony within the family to be disrupted. During this period, however, you should refrain from intervening in the problems of other people since you run the risk of becoming involved in the conflicts that they are having. There is a risk that your coworkers will develop feelings of envy toward your labour and progress, which may make it challenging for you to win their support. As a result of the fact that a person's thoughts and attire are a reflection of their personality, it is essential to pay particular attention to this aspect when attending school or college. Instead, it might be detrimental to your reputation.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 12