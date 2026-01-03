Weekly Horoscope For January 4–10, 2026: Career Progress, Financial Shifts and Health Focus for Aries, Leo & Aquarius

As a result of Rahu's presence in the eighth house of your Moon sign, you will need to comprehend that, rather than putting undue strain on your body to achieve mental tranquillity, it is more beneficial to recognise the factors that contribute to stress and take action to remedy them. Since you are aware of this, you should make it a priority to avoid experiencing any stress throughout this week. This is because Ketu is located in the second house, which means that you can take shortcuts in order to gain money quickly, which could lead to you getting involved in illicit activities by accident. There is a possibility that this will cause harm to your reputation as well as extra financial losses. During the course of this week, those who were born under this sign will be observed making extensive efforts to preserve harmony within their family. They will probably be successful in every aspect of this quest. They will have the opportunity to spend quality time with their family and offer their advice on matters related to the home as a result of this. It is also likely that you will be successful in enhancing your ties with younger members of your family during this process. Additionally, the mental strain that is associated with your profession may lead you to struggle, which will hinder you from concentrating on your task. At work, this will have an effect on your efficiency, and the pressure from your superiors will rise overall. It is suggested by your horoscope that students who are preparing for any kind of competitive examination will be successful this week; nevertheless, to comprehend the topics, they will need to seek assistance from other people rather than presuming that they are more knowledgeable than they actually are. That is the only way you will reach some level of achievement.