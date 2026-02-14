Weekly Horoscope For February 15–21, 2026: Financial Gains And Key Changes Ahead For Aries, Libra & Scorpio

Weekly Horoscope (February 15, 2026 - February 21, 2026): This weekly horoscope outlines important trends in health, finances, career, relationships, and studies. The week brings a mix of opportunities and caution, with chances of financial improvement, professional progress, and personal growth for many. Some may need to focus on health and communication, while students should stay disciplined. Planning carefully, avoiding impulsive decisions, and maintaining emotional balance will help make the week smoother and more productive overall.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
There is a good chance that this week will start off well for your health because Rahu is located in the eleventh house from your Moon sign. During this period, advantageous shifts are going to take place. As a consequence of this, you can choose to sign up for a membership at a fitness centre. This week, others will take notice of your dedication and diligence, and as a result, you will most likely see some financial gain as a result of this. On the other hand, there is a significant probability that your partner will provide you with financial assistance and assist you in overcoming certain challenges. During the course of this week, you will have the opportunity to spend quality time with your loved ones and friends.
In addition to that, you might organise a lovely excursion or picnic with them. On the other hand, you should exercise extreme caution while driving during this time because it may result in some injuries. This week will bring things back to normal for you, and your business will start moving positively. If you have previously experienced some disappointments in your profession, this week will bring things back to standard. You will also be able to overcome mental stress with this action. It is vitally recommended that students fight their tendency to be lazy this week. Because throughout this period, your attitude of laziness will force you to fall behind a great number of other people. This may result in difficulties in the future. Therefore, get rid of your sloth and make an effort to acquire fresh knowledge.
Lucky Colour: Crimson Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
In light of the fact that Ketu is currently positioned in the fourth house of your Moon sign, your health will be negatively impacted this week. As a consequence, excessive travel may have the potential to generate some friction. Because of this, you should put your health first above all else and refrain from travelling. Because Saturn is currently located in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, this week may bring about considerable earnings from long-term investments. Nevertheless, before making any choices, you will need to discuss the matter with your extended family. You can run into difficulties this week if you quarrel with someone who is very close to you.
You will have a rise in mental stress as a result of the fact that you will feel utterly unable to openly communicate your feelings to them. Communication with your partner is going to be a very challenging task for you to do this week. Therefore, if you want to grow your company, you will need to put your pride aside and work through any disagreements you may have with your business partner. For the most part, students will have a typical week this week. Nevertheless, you will experience an increased amount of strain in relation to your education. Your ability to memorise your subjects can be hindered as a result of this.
Lucky Colour: Emerald Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
Since Jupiter is currently located in the first house of your Moon sign, your health will likely continue to be outstanding during the course of this week. Your health will improve as a result of the positive impact of multiple planets, and you will also have respite from persistent illnesses or conditions. This week, you will most likely be in a positive frame of mind because of this. Because Rahu is located in the ninth house of your Moon sign, businesspeople may be required to travel to another state for work, which could result in a large loss of financial resources. During this week, you should try to spend as much time as you can with your children. It is the best balm available. You are aware that children are a never-ending source of joy, and experiencing the joy that comes from spending time with them can temporarily distract you from all of your difficulties.
There is a probability that you may be betrayed by coworkers at your place of employment, which might potentially hurt your career. In light of this, it is strongly recommended that you steer clear of the company of persons who are dishonest and crafty from the very beginning of this week. This week, there is a good chance that some kids born under this zodiac sign who have been fantasising about attending school in another country will get some encouraging news. On the other hand, to accomplish this, you will need to ensure that all of your paperwork is finished and that you have obtained comprehensive information regarding the college or school to which you are applying for admission. to ensure that you do not forfeit a chance by committing any errors or failing to notice something.
Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
In light of the fact that Rahu is currently located in the eighth house from your Moon sign, pregnant women need to pay extra attention to their health during this week. On the other hand, you can experience substantial difficulties as a result of an illness. If you have been waiting for a significant sum of money in the form of compensation, loans, or other forms of financial assistance for a considerable amount of time, you will finally get it this week. There is a prospect of financial gain for many people who are born under your zodiac sign because Saturn is located in the ninth house in relation to your Moon sign.
Additionally, the position and aspect of numerous planets that are considered to be fortunate at this time also signal this possibility. When it comes to this week, there is a significant chance that an old and close friend of yours may betray you. It is possible that this could cause you to take out your frustrations on a member of your family, which can lead to confusion within the family unit and may even tarnish your reputation. This week is anticipated to be a typical one for those involved in business. On the other hand, if you want to succeed in your professional life, you will need to establish fresh strategies without wasting any time. Your capacity for logic can be significantly improved by the practice of meditation, which is a wonderful form of mental healing.
Lucky Colour: Pearl White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
The fact that Jupiter is located in the eleventh house of your Moon sign indicates that the efforts you make to improve yourself will have a beneficial effect on your health in a variety of settings. Because of this, you will experience an improvement in your mood and a boost in your self-assurance. Those individuals who have been spending their money in an irresponsible manner may find themselves in a precarious situation this week. The significance of money in one's life may become clearer to you as a result of this. You should therefore exercise self-control over your spending and behave in a reasonable manner. During this week, you will receive necessary assistance from an older member of your family to overcome any challenges that may arise.
This will be incredibly useful for your family life. On the other hand, you will need to communicate your worries to your family as soon as possible. There is a possibility that many business owners will contemplate reorienting their companies this week. Nevertheless, taking an excessive number of chances could end up being damaging. For this reason, it is necessary to seek the opinion of professionals before making any decisions concerning any alterations. Students are going to need to pay extra attention to their company this week since there is a possibility that having a negative company could be detrimental to their reputation at school or college. On top of that, this can prevent you from receiving support from your instructors.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
Those who ignored issues such as indigestion, joint discomfort, and headaches in the previous week will realise the significance of leading a healthy lifestyle this week and will make every effort to enhance their health. This is because Ketu is currently located in the twelfth house from your Moon sign. After witnessing your efforts, those in your immediate vicinity will be impressed and may even encourage you to continue. If you are involved in a business partnership this week, your partner may deceive you and steal your money. This is because Saturn is currently located in the seventh house, which corresponds to your Moon sign. Consequently, while carrying out any kind of transaction, make sure that the appropriate paperwork is in place.
Increasing your acquaintances with prominent and important people in your immediate environment can be accomplished by participating in social activities, which will prove to be an excellent chance. In the next week, your capacity to exert influence over other people will bring you a great deal of success. If you are of the opinion that time is money, then you should make sure to take all of the essential actions promptly this week in order to make the most of your potential. Should you fail to do so, you will be left wondering, and another individual will advance beyond you. You will need to refrain from engaging in any illicit actions, such as cheating, if you are scheduled to take an examination this week. In that case, you run the risk of causing injury to both yourself and your future.
Lucky Colour: Olive Green
Lucky Number: 5
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
Since Ketu is currently located in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, your health is expected to continue to be in good condition throughout the entirety of this week. Your health will improve as a result of the positive impact of multiple planets, and you will also have respite from persistent illnesses or conditions. Therefore, it is likely that you will be in a positive frame of mind this week. This time around, you will not only be able to make financial gains, but you will also come across a great deal of fresh financial ventures. Because Rahu is located in the fifth house of your Moon sign, you should give great consideration to the benefits and drawbacks of investing before making any decisions. You could also seek the assistance of a person who has previous experience.
If you place an excessive amount of faith in other people, this week could be a major contributor to increasing mental tension. Because of this, you should avoid discussing your financial concerns and financial affairs with friends or family, because they might ask you for loans, which would cause your budget to become dysfunctional. It's possible that you won't be able to do the jobs that you haven't finished yet, which has previously resulted in reprimands from your superiors. You will have an increase in mental stress as a result of this, and there is also the risk that these responsibilities will be transferred to another coworker rather than being assigned to you. The idea that bad thoughts are more harmful than poison is something that you need to comprehend. In light of this, students have the opportunity to erase any negative thoughts that may come into their heads by practising yoga and meditation this week.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Number: 6
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
If you have been contemplating beginning a religious or spiritual endeavour, this week will be very good for you because Saturn is currently located in the fifth house of your Moon sign. During this time, your health will improve, which will enable you to concentrate on religious activities, which will ultimately offer you happiness on the inside. Any financial challenges that you have encountered in the past will be entirely handled by the end of this week. With the assistance of Goddess Lakshmi, you will be able to amass prosperity that requires only a small amount of work. However, you should avoid making any poor judgments regarding your finances during this period because there is a possibility that you will incur financial losses.
When it comes to communicating your ideas and emotions to the people who are most important to you, you will have a difficult time this week. On account of this, it is best to maintain your composure and give them some time. If you run a partnership firm and have previously applied for a loan to develop your business, your application may be accepted this week because Jupiter is in the ninth house according to your Moon sign. If you have requested a loan in the past, your application may be accepted. Following this, you will soon be able to obtain a loan and put the money that you borrow into your company. In the long run, this will result in substantial income for you. Those who were born under this sign should refrain from getting into arguments with their instructors this week. Otherwise, there is a substantial possibility that your reputation will suffer significant damage. As a result, while you are having a conversation with them, you should select your words and phrasing with great care.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
This week, your health will be better than normal, and you will feel revitalised as a result of Rahu's position in the third house from your Moon sign. As a result of your upbeat demeanour, you will be observed laughing and joking freely with other people during this particular period of time. This next week will be significant and advantageous for those of you who are employed in the public sector. There is a good chance that the government will provide you with advantages and rewards over this period of time, which will result in considerable earnings for you. This week, the most likely outcome for any legal conflicts that involve ancestral property or land that are now pending in court is that the court will rule in your favour.
However, to make the proper choices, which may need some investment on your part, it is recommended that you seek the assistance of elders in your own family from the very beginning. This week, it is important to show consideration for any circumstance that arises in the workplace. For this reason, it is important to keep in mind that if speaking is not required, it is preferable to remain silent. Mostly because there is a possibility that you will say something in an aggressive manner, which could get you into trouble. In the coming week, a significant number of students are likely to be accepted into the institution or course of their choice. Consequently, not only will this improve their morale, but it will also considerably strengthen their self-confidence and provide them with more courage.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
This week, to improve your health, you will need to begin your mornings with some form of physical activity because Ketu is located in the ninth house of your Moon sign. You ought to be aware of the fact that now is the most appropriate time to begin feeling positive about yourself. You should therefore make this adjustment a part of your daily routine and make an effort to keep it up on a consistent basis. This week, you will be surprised by money from unexpected sources, which will bring you a great deal of happiness. Not only will this make you feel more optimistic, but you may also make plans to provide presents for the younger members of your family when you leave the house. If you are looking to revitalise your ties with your relatives, this week will be quite fruitful for you. During this time period, it will also be an excellent week for dealing with domestic concerns and doing long-overdue chores around the house.
During this week, Jupiter will be in the sixth house of your Moon sign, which means that you will have many positive outcomes in your professional life. No matter what challenges you face, whether they are related to office politics or scandal, you will triumph over every obstacle and steadily ascend the ladder of success. After witnessing your achievements, however, even those who were formerly your adversaries will become your friends, which will garner you a great deal of admiration at work. Many students have the potential to achieve major achievements through the use of social media this week. They will need to exert a lot of effort in order to accomplish their objectives, as well as demonstrate patience and make certain that each duty is completed accurately. Instead of engaging in conversation with your friends, it is recommended that you make use of social media for the purpose for which it was designed.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
Considering that Jupiter is currently located in the fifth house of your Moon sign, this week has the potential to be very beneficial to your health. Through your commitment to your health, you will be able to triumph over a variety of conditions. For this reason, you should not slack off on your yoga and exercise routines, and you should try to consume as many green leafy vegetables as you can. During this week, you will most likely unexpectedly acquire financial advantages from land or property that belongs to your family. Do not, however, allow your excitement to get the better of you, even if you discover that you have lost your composure unintentionally. In the event that this does not occur, your profits may convert into severe losses.
If you or a member of your family is considering relocating to a foreign country and the horoscope is favourable for this endeavour, then this week is an excellent time to achieve complete success in this endeavour. The conditions that are present throughout this time period are particularly suitable for this. If you put in more work than you normally would, your desire to settle down in a foreign country may come true. At work, it is possible that your ideas and suggestions will not be given much weight, despite the fact that you will want to share them with others this week. Your career momentum may slow down at this time, and you will realise that you are experiencing a great deal of loneliness. You may accomplish remarkable success in higher education this week, and if you are interested in travelling to other countries, you will also have a strong chance of achieving success in other countries. As a result, make sure that all of your paperwork is complete and that you fill out all of the essential forms on time.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Number: 4
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
Considering that Ketu is currently located in the sixth house from your Moon sign, this is going to be an especially favourable moment for your health. Because you are in such wonderful health, you will be able to provide exceptional care for the members of your family. The respect and honour that you enjoy inside your family is likely to improve as a result of this. This next week is going to be beneficial to your health in general. When it comes to expanding your company, you might be considering taking out a loan or credit card this week. When it comes to dealing with financial transactions, you will need to exercise considerable caution from the very beginning, even though you may be able to obtain a loan from a bank or another institution.
According to the Moon sign that you have, when Saturn is in the first house, you will be actively involved in social events, in addition to your household chores, and you may even organise a journey with your family. Taking this into consideration will afford you the chance to engage in introspection. On this particular week, you are strongly encouraged to demonstrate both self-control and bravery. This is especially true if a significant number of your coworkers are against you at work, as the likelihood of something similar happening to you right now is rather high. Meditation is the most effective form of mental treatment with the potential to significantly improve one's logical ability.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 7