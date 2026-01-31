Weekly Horoscope For February 1–7, 2026: Financial Gains, Health Focus And Career Progress For Aries, Taurus & Pisces

Weekly Horoscope (February 1, 2026 - February 7, 2026): This weekly horoscope provides a detailed overview of how planetary movements may influence health, finances, career growth, family matters, and education. The predictions encourage mindful spending, disciplined routines, and clear communication in relationships. While some may experience emotional or professional challenges, others can benefit from opportunities related to career progress and personal development. Overall, the week emphasizes balance, patience, and thoughtful decision-making.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
Now is the time to get moving and enjoy the outdoors if you want to keep your health in check, since Saturn is in your Moon sign's twelfth house. You can restore your energy and get more done in the future if you take part in these activities. This week is a great one for little financial or real estate deals, thanks to Rahu in your Moon sign's eleventh house. While it may be in your best interest to hold off on making any large investments for the time being, it is wise to consult an elder or other wise person for guidance before doing so.
Your parents will be very pleased with your accomplishment this week. You will finally get the respect you deserve at home and a calm atmosphere in the family as a result of this. This week, businesspeople can lose a lot of money on investments that they made in the past. That is why it is wise to be ready for everything that may go wrong. No student is being smart if they wait until the last minute to do all of their schoolwork. Time might fly by in the span of a week, leaving you pressed for time. So, fight the urge to slack off and get everything done as soon as possible.
Lucky Colour: Crimson Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
In light of the fact that Saturn is currently positioned in the eleventh house in connection to your Moon sign, you will have an abundance of positive energy this week, which you had previously lacked. Therefore, direct your energy in the appropriate direction, and you will be rewarded for your efforts. Under any other circumstances, the additional workload that you have this week may irritate you and may lead you to experience mental stress. You have to realise that you should make use of what you already possess before you go out and buy anything. Since you can end up spending your money on something that you already possess if you are in a rush. Therefore, you should avoid making purchases in a hurry. Instead of putting your personal comforts first this week, you should make it a point to concentrate on the requirements of the members of your family.
By doing so, you will be able to discover a great deal of information about your family that you were previously ignorant of. On this occasion, you will be shielded from any kind of misunderstanding that may arise. Additionally, because Rahu is in the tenth house according to your Moon sign, you will need to work less hard than usual this week. This is because the outcomes of your hard work are likely to be outstanding during this period, which will improve your circumstances. By the end of this week, each student will be required to plan their progress toward achieving their goals and compile a list of everything that is required to accomplish those goals. Your ability to receive excellent news and perform well in the future will be facilitated by the fact that this will save you a significant amount of time and energy.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
If you want to maintain your health, you should avoid drinking alcohol during this week. In that case, it will disorganise your sleep, preventing you from getting a good night's rest. If Saturn is located in the tenth house according to your Moon sign, you should steer clear of getting your money involved in any kind of unlawful investment or committee investment, even if it promises to bring you a lot of money. There is a possibility that your money would appear to be secure at first, but it might end up causing you major losses in the future. If you want to be calm and in a good mood this week, you should consider going out to eat or viewing a movie with members of your family.
At the same time, this week will be very favourable for giving gifts to the people you care about. In accordance with your Moon sign, Rahu is located in the ninth house, which means that a female coworker at work may take advantage of your impressionable nature. mainly since there is a risk that you might discuss your ideas or plans for your profession with a woman, and she might discuss them with another person rather than keeping them to herself, which could lead to complications for you. This week, do not be afraid to seek the assistance and support of your mentors and make use of the expertise that they possess. Your comprehension of the topics will improve as a result of their expertise and experience, which will allow you to perform more effectively in upcoming examinations.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
Practising pranayama during this time will help alleviate many of the health difficulties that you are experiencing as a result of Saturn's placement in the ninth house of your Moon sign! This week, instead of focusing your energy on an excessive number of duties, you should concentrate solely on the really necessary tasks. Next week, you are going to spend a significant amount of money refurbishing or decorating your property. Even though you might not be aware of it at the moment, these expenditures will eventually become a significant contributor to your financial issues. Because Rahu is currently located in the eighth house of your Moon sign, you are going to experience a volatile temperament this week.
In light of this, you will need to exercise self-control and work on improving your temperament. Before speaking, you will need to carefully select the words that you will use, particularly when you are with your spouse or partner. On the other hand, unfavourable consequences can have an effect on the tranquillity of the home. The effectiveness of your work performance will be put to the test throughout this week. You will need to keep your concentration throughout the entirety of your efforts in order to accomplish the results you desire. In addition to this, you can make use of the experience that your elders have. Students will discover that their minds are diverted from their studies this week, and the primary cause for this could be an event that was attended by their families. While you are in this predicament, rather than squandering time, you should withdraw into solitude and study.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
Given that Ketu is located in the first house of your Moon sign, your horoscope suggests that avoiding meals that are high in fat and following a balanced routine will have a favourable impact on your health this week, resulting in a reduction in your level of obesity. With Rahu in the seventh house of your Moon sign, you may be required to spend a considerable amount of money this week on the health of a member of your family, which might potentially make your current financial condition much more difficult. This, on the other hand, will cause your status within the family to improve, and you will also be successful in enhancing your connections with the members of the family.
If you have a deep affection for someone and are contemplating the idea of exposing them to your family to marry them, it is possible that doing so this week will turn out to be quite unwelcome. Your partner may grow irate over another family matter and refuse to support you in your decision. This is a possibility. Additionally, this week will bring you favourable outcomes for travel related to your work, as these travels will present you with fresh prospects. In addition, individuals who are active in the import and export industry have a reasonable chance of gaining financial gain through a trip. This week, students will also be expected to make progress on their research. As a result, you should probably start gathering your study resources way in advance. In that case, you can end up forgetting a lot of things later on in your hurry.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
When Ketu is located in the twelfth house of your Moon sign, you are aware that a great deal of responsibility is placed on your shoulders and that it is vital to have clear thinking to make decisions. Keeping this in mind, you will devote a significant amount of time to a variety of activities in order to keep your health in excellent standing. During this period, you will most likely engage in conversation with a large number of well-respected members of society. It is during this period that you will be observed formulating new tactics and plans based on the numerous experiences that they have had. Because of this, you will be able to invest your money in the future in a smart and wise manner. The placement of Rahu in the sixth house of your Moon sign indicates that this week is likely to bring about positive changes in your family life.
When it comes to your family life, the improved planetary positions in your horoscope are far better than they would normally be. Every member of your family will be able to overcome any form of mental stress and deepen their connection with one another as a result of this advantageous situation. In addition, the behaviour of practically every member of the family will probably be positive during this time. It will appear as though all of the people at work who were preventing you from achieving your goals are disintegrating right in front of your very eyes. Your confidence and morale will both increase as a result of this, and you will be able to work harder than ever before to finish every assignment in a shorter amount of time. Over the course of this week, the God of Wisdom will assist a great number of students in achieving their goals and reward them for their efforts. When it comes to students who are studying for competitive examinations, luck will also be on their side.
Lucky Colour: Olive Green
Lucky Number: 4
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
As a result of the attitudes that other people have toward you this week, you might get the impression that you are too old to learn anything. Put your faith in your capabilities and keep in mind that your creative and active thinking may easily teach you anything. Instead of letting this kind of thinking ruin your mood, you should trust your talents. Because of this, you will need to concentrate the most on exercising your thinking and comprehension skills. For people who were born under this sign, this week is anticipated to be rather favourable financially. This is because Rahu is currently located in the fifth house of your Moon sign. You will find that the positions and directions of the planets are pretty fortunate for you. It is also possible for you to be successful in any court cases that are associated with land or property.
Your personal life may be affected by the actions of a few close friends and family members this week. Because of this, you should be careful about what you say, particularly while you are at home. Promptly speaking without giving careful consideration to what you are saying could result in harsh criticism. It is going to be quite challenging for you to communicate with your partner, especially this week. You will need to put your ego aside and work through any disagreements you have with your business partner in order to bring about the expansion of your company. Your educational horoscope indicates that this week will be especially beneficial for students who have aspirations of spending their time studying in another country. In addition, this period of time will be particularly advantageous for students who are participating in studies in the fashion industry or other creative disciplines. During this period, they will have a great deal of opportunity to achieve success in their educational pursuits.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
This week, Rahu will be positioned in the fourth house of your Moon sign, and as a consequence, you might hear of a member of your family who is experiencing negative health conditions. Due to this, you might experience mental stress. Visiting any of your close relatives this week could make your financial condition much more difficult, as they might anticipate receiving some form of financial assistance from you. Alterations that you make to your appearance or appearance may cause members of your family to become upset. On the other hand, you will choose to disregard this and instead focus on your own thoughts, which may have a detrimental effect on your reputation.
This week, Ketu will be positioned in the tenth house of your Moon sign, and as a consequence, you will not be afraid to engage in unlawful acts to further your profession. Even though doing so could provide you with a momentary sense of fulfilment, it might get you into significant difficulties in the long run. As a result, there should be no wrongdoing. This week, according to your weekly horoscope, will be a very favourable time for students who are seeking higher education. This is because you will receive assistance in comprehending each topic during this period, and as a result, you will also be able to make significant choices regarding your future.
Lucky Colour: Dark Red
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
The fact that Saturn is currently located in the fourth house of your Moon sign may cause you to be preoccupied with unpleasant thoughts during this week. As a consequence of this, you will have a negative attitude toward the positive events that occur in your life. Consequently, you run the risk of missing out on a great deal of opportunities that could be lucrative. Consequently, this tendency should be improved. Practices such as yoga and meditation can also be of use to you. You must comprehend the fact that if you make effective use of your creative abilities, it will not only be of great use to you, but it will also assist you in enhancing your financial condition, which will ultimately bring you substantial advantages in the future. In the course of cleaning their homes this week, a great number of people might come across a valuable item that they had previously misplaced.
During this rehabilitation, the environment at home will become more pleasant, and you will also have the chance to engage in humorous and humorous conversation with members of your family. While you are doing this, you will be able to assist the younger members of the family with their academic pursuits. Additionally, your parents will feel proud of you, which will assist you in relieving the mental tension that you are experiencing. You will likely attain the outcomes you desire in your professional life this week. However, you will need to work on improving your creative abilities. You can experience some boredom while you are studying this week. For this reason, you might want to think about taking some time off and revitalising yourself by going on a walk or going on a trip. This will not only help you improve your ability to think critically, but it will also make it easier for you to concentrate on your academic pursuits.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
The fact that Saturn is currently located in the third house of your Moon sign means that you will be able to live a healthy life with significantly less effort this week than you had to put in to improve your health the previous week. As a result of the fact that you will be well-served in terms of your health at this time, things are going to go well for you. During this week, you will be able to take advantage of unexpected financial advantages because Rahu is currently located in the ninth house of your Moon sign. Your current financial status will be greatly improved as a result of this, and as a consequence, you might even choose to provide financial assistance to a member of your family.
Increasing your acquaintances with prominent and important people in your immediate environment can be accomplished by participating in social activities, which will prove to be an excellent chance. In the next week, your capacity to exert influence over other people will bring you a great deal of success. There is a possibility that you will be tempted to rush through this week and make the error of presuming that your work is finished. As a result, you should refrain from delivering your documents to your superiors until you are certain that everything is finished. The best course of action is to check each document twice. A significant number of children will be seen displaying their knowledge and contributing to some work that is being done at home this week. They will receive encouragement and admiration from their parents as a result of this. When you are in this stage of your life, you should avoid being unduly proud of your schooling.
Lucky Colour: Electric Blue
Lucky Number: 10
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
This is going to be an especially favourable time for your health, as Ketu is currently located in the seventh house of your Moon sign. You will be able to provide outstanding care for your family members as a result of your good health, which will likely result in an increase in the respect and honour that you receive from your family for you. Because Saturn is currently located in the second house of your Moon sign, this week is going to be beneficial for your health in general. Because there is a risk that an opportunity that has presented itself could be a hidden plot behind it, the consequences of which you will have to face in the future should you choose to invest in any initiatives that present themselves this week, you will need to give it some serious consideration before making any investments.
This week, you will be effective in establishing peace within your family, cultivating a spirit of fraternity and friendliness among the members of the family. Not only will this help you achieve a good reputation among your family members, but it will also boost the social status of your family. There is a possibility that you will experience some tension in your relationships with your siblings, friends, relatives, and coworkers this week, as indicated by the positions of the planets. The result of this is that your head will get filled with negativity, and you will be unable to come up with any strategies for advancing your profession. Likely, students who are away from home for the purpose of their study will spend the week performing duties around the house, such as washing dishes and doing laundry. It is possible that this will cause some discomfort. As a result, it would be prudent to arrange your week in order to make the most of the time inside it.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 11
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
As a result of Rahu's position in the twelfth house from the Moon sign, some individuals may be required to visit the hospital this week due to health-related difficulties. In light of this, it will be of the utmost significance for you to use extraordinary caution about your health right from the start. This week, any prior investments you made could become a major cause of trouble for you because Saturn is in the first house with the Moon sign. This could result in financial losses, so it is important to be aware of any potential consequences. As a result, it would be in your best interest to deliberate about your choices rather than acting rashly. Procrastination is never beneficial to anyone, even if it involves less significant family matters, and you need to understand that this will always be the case.
As the week progresses, several unresolved family issues will accumulate, which may result in a significant amount of stress for you in the future. About your professional life, this week will bring you a lot of good results at work. Due to the fact that you have been working so hard and being so dedicated, there is also the possibility that you will be given the promotion that you have been wishing for for a very long time. Nevertheless, to accomplish this, you will need to communicate your desire to your superiors. There is a possibility that students will find their minds diverted from their studies this week, with the primary cause being an event that involves their families. Rather than squandering time, you should go to a place where you are alone and concentrate on your studies.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 12