Libra Zodiac Sign - Why They Make Great Leaders?

Leadership is not only a matter of having authority; rather, it is about maintaining a sense of balance, ensuring fairness, and possessing the capacity to encourage collective progress. Libra, which is the zodiac sign for those who were born between September 23 and October 22, is distinguished from the other zodiac signs by its innate leadership essence, which is founded on harmony, fairness, and diplomacy. The scales are symbolic of Libra's dedication to justice, and as such, they are used as the sign's representation. Because of this, they are especially well-suited for positions of leadership, which require the capacity to work with others, possess a clear vision, and make solid decisions.