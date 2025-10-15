Dhanteras 2025 - What To Buy And What To Avoid For Good Luck

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the first day of the five-day Diwali festival. Good fortune, abundance, and fresh starts are all hallmarks of this joyous occasion. This festival is celebrated on the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik and is a tribute to Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, and Lord Dhanvantari. The date of Dhanteras in 2025 is set for October 18th.
One of the most well-known customs of this day is buying new items, as it is believed to attract good fortune, financial stability, and blessings of the deities. Astrology and custom, on the other hand, tell us what to buy and what to stay away from to make our lives better.
What to Buy on Dhanteras 2025?
Precious Metals (Gold & Silver):
Buying gold and silver ornaments or coins is considered the most auspicious act of Dhanteras. Gold strengthens the energy of the Sun, bringing authority, confidence, and prosperity. Silver is linked with the Moon, symbolising peace, purity, and protection. Coins with Goddess Lakshmi or Lord Ganesha on them are especially lucky.
Utensils:
Purchasing utensils made of brass, copper, or silver is a long-standing tradition. Each of these metals is linked to a good planet. Copper is linked to Mars and the Sun, brass to Jupiter, and silver to the Moon.
Utensils should ideally be bought empty and later filled with rice, water, or sweets during puja, symbolising abundance.
Electronic Appliances and Tools:
In modern times, many families buy gadgets, electronics, or household items on Dhanteras. Astrologically, this is seen as invoking technological growth and convenience. Buying practical tools symbolises readiness for progress.
New Clothes:
Buying new clothes is considered auspicious, as it signifies freshness and new beginnings. Bright colours like red, yellow, or green are preferred, as they attract prosperity and positivity.
Idols and Puja Items:
Purchasing idols of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, or Lord Dhanvantari is common. Before Diwali, people also buy things like diyas, kalash, bells, and other things that are needed for puja.
Property or Vehicles:
Many people choose Dhanteras to make big purchases like land, homes, or cars. The day is considered astrologically supportive of investments that multiply wealth and ensure long-term stability.
Medicinal Herbs:
People think that buying Ayurvedic medicines, herbs, or even planting tulsi on this day will make them healthy and live a long time.
What to Avoid Buying on Dhanteras 2025?
Some purchases are thought to bring good luck, while others are typically avoided on Dhanteras because they are thought to bring bad energy.
Iron Items:
Saturn (Shani) is related to iron. It is not recommended to buy iron on Dhanteras as it could lead to delays, problems, or obstructions. Instead, one can donate iron items on this day to pacify Saturn’s energy.
Sharp Objects (Knives, Scissors, Needles):
People think that giving or buying sharp objects will ruin relationships, peace, and wealth. These items symbolise separation and conflict, hence should be avoided.
Black Items:
Rahu and Shani are linked to the colour black. Today is not a good day to buy black clothes, shoes, or household items because they may bring bad energy. Instead, it is recommended to buy bright or festive colours, such as red, yellow, orange, or green.
Empty Jars, Bottles, or Utensils:
Because emptiness symbolises lack, purchasing utensils without any contents is seen as unlucky. They should always be filled with grains, sweets, or water before being placed in the puja room.
Oil and Leather Goods:
Leather is typically shunned because of the tamasic (bad) energy it embodies. Also, buying oil on Dhanteras is not a good idea, but it can be given to poor people as aid.
Glass Items:
Fragile and breakable, glass is seen as a symbol of instability. Buying glassware on Dhanteras is considered inauspicious for household prosperity.
Astrological Insight on Purchases
Gold and Silver: Strengthen Sun and Moon energies, ensuring financial growth and emotional peace.
Copper and Brass Utensils: Attract blessings of Mars and Jupiter, improving courage and wisdom.
New Clothes: Symbolise Venus energy, bringing charm, joy, and abundance.
Idols and Puja Items: Align planetary vibrations to increase spiritual harmony.
Avoid Iron and Sharp Objects: Prevents malefic effects of Saturn and Rahu, maintaining balance.
Tips for Good Luck on Dhanteras 2025
Even if you can't afford to buy much, make sure you purchase something significant, even if it's just a little silver penny.
Perform the Lakshmi and Kubera Puja in the evening during Pradosh Kaal.
Light 13 diyas at home and place one near the main entrance for protection and prosperity.
Donate essentials like food, clothes, or money to the needy, as charity enhances positive karma.
On October 18, 2025, the festival of Dhanteras will be observed, marking a favourable omen for prosperity, wellness, and plenty. You can protect yourself from bad luck by staying away from iron, sharp objects, black things, and glass; while buying gold, silver, kitchenware, idols, and new clothing is considered to bring good fortune. These practices link human activities with cosmic energies and have their origins in both tradition and astrology, making them more than simply superstitions.
This Dhanteras, may you earn the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, and Lord Dhanvantari by making prudent purchases and offering honest worship.