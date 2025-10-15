Dhanteras 2025 - What To Buy And What To Avoid For Good Luck

Know what to buy and what to avoid on Dhanteras 2025 for prosperity and good luck. Follow astrological insights to attract wealth, health, and divine blessings.

Dr. Sohini Sastri
Dr. Sohini Sastri
Updated on:
Updated on:
What To Buy And What To Avoid For Good Luck on Dhanteras 2025
Dhanteras 2025 - What To Buy And What To Avoid For Good Luck
info_icon

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the first day of the five-day Diwali festival. Good fortune, abundance, and fresh starts are all hallmarks of this joyous occasion.  This festival is celebrated on the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik and is a tribute to Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, and Lord Dhanvantari. The date of Dhanteras in 2025 is set for October 18th.

One of the most well-known customs of this day is buying new items, as it is believed to attract good fortune, financial stability, and blessings of the deities. Astrology and custom, on the other hand, tell us what to buy and what to stay away from to make our lives better.

What to Buy on Dhanteras 2025?

  • Precious Metals (Gold & Silver):

    Buying gold and silver ornaments or coins is considered the most auspicious act of Dhanteras. Gold strengthens the energy of the Sun, bringing authority, confidence, and prosperity. Silver is linked with the Moon, symbolising peace, purity, and protection. Coins with Goddess Lakshmi or Lord Ganesha on them are especially lucky.

  • Utensils:

    Purchasing utensils made of brass, copper, or silver is a long-standing tradition. Each of these metals is linked to a good planet. Copper is linked to Mars and the Sun, brass to Jupiter, and silver to the Moon.

    Utensils should ideally be bought empty and later filled with rice, water, or sweets during puja, symbolising abundance.

  • Electronic Appliances and Tools:

    In modern times, many families buy gadgets, electronics, or household items on Dhanteras. Astrologically, this is seen as invoking technological growth and convenience. Buying practical tools symbolises readiness for progress.

  • New Clothes:

    Buying new clothes is considered auspicious, as it signifies freshness and new beginnings. Bright colours like red, yellow, or green are preferred, as they attract prosperity and positivity.

  • Idols and Puja Items:

    Purchasing idols of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, or Lord Dhanvantari is common. Before Diwali, people also buy things like diyas, kalash, bells, and other things that are needed for puja.

  • Property or Vehicles:

    Many people choose Dhanteras to make big purchases like land, homes, or cars. The day is considered astrologically supportive of investments that multiply wealth and ensure long-term stability.

  • Medicinal Herbs:

    People think that buying Ayurvedic medicines, herbs, or even planting tulsi on this day will make them healthy and live a long time.

Related Content
Related Content
What Does Venus Retrograde In Virgo Mean For Relationships? - null
What Does Venus Retrograde In Virgo Mean For Relationships?

BY Dr. Sohini Sastri

What to Avoid Buying on Dhanteras 2025?

Some purchases are thought to bring good luck, while others are typically avoided on Dhanteras because they are thought to bring bad energy.

  • Iron Items:

    Saturn (Shani) is related to iron. It is not recommended to buy iron on Dhanteras as it could lead to delays, problems, or obstructions. Instead, one can donate iron items on this day to pacify Saturn’s energy.

  • Sharp Objects (Knives, Scissors, Needles):

    People think that giving or buying sharp objects will ruin relationships, peace, and wealth. These items symbolise separation and conflict, hence should be avoided.

  • Black Items:

    Rahu and Shani are linked to the colour black. Today is not a good day to buy black clothes, shoes, or household items because they may bring bad energy. Instead, it is recommended to buy bright or festive colours, such as red, yellow, orange, or green.

  • Empty Jars, Bottles, or Utensils:

    Because emptiness symbolises lack, purchasing utensils without any contents is seen as unlucky. They should always be filled with grains, sweets, or water before being placed in the puja room.

  • Oil and Leather Goods:

    Leather is typically shunned because of the tamasic (bad) energy it embodies. Also, buying oil on Dhanteras is not a good idea, but it can be given to poor people as aid.

  • Glass Items:

    Fragile and breakable, glass is seen as a symbol of instability. Buying glassware on Dhanteras is considered inauspicious for household prosperity.

Astrological Insight on Purchases

  • Gold and Silver: Strengthen Sun and Moon energies, ensuring financial growth and emotional peace.

  • Copper and Brass Utensils: Attract blessings of Mars and Jupiter, improving courage and wisdom.

  • New Clothes: Symbolise Venus energy, bringing charm, joy, and abundance.

  • Idols and Puja Items: Align planetary vibrations to increase spiritual harmony.

  • Avoid Iron and Sharp Objects: Prevents malefic effects of Saturn and Rahu, maintaining balance.

Tips for Good Luck on Dhanteras 2025

  • Even if you can't afford to buy much, make sure you purchase something significant, even if it's just a little silver penny.

  • Perform the Lakshmi and Kubera Puja in the evening during Pradosh Kaal.

  • Light 13 diyas at home and place one near the main entrance for protection and prosperity.

  • Donate essentials like food, clothes, or money to the needy, as charity enhances positive karma.

Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented - null
Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

BY Dr. Sohini Sastri

On October 18, 2025, the festival of Dhanteras will be observed, marking a favourable omen for prosperity, wellness, and plenty. You can protect yourself from bad luck by staying away from iron, sharp objects, black things, and glass; while buying gold, silver, kitchenware, idols, and new clothing is considered to bring good fortune. These practices link human activities with cosmic energies and have their origins in both tradition and astrology, making them more than simply superstitions.

This Dhanteras, may you earn the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, and Lord Dhanvantari by making prudent purchases and offering honest worship.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs England Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Rain Stops Play In Colombo|ENG-W 79/7 (5)

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score Round One Day 1 Updates: Haryana Puts Pressure Back On Railways in Surat

  3. Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Will Not Retire After The ODI Series In Australia: BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla Reveals

  4. Samoa Vs UAE Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier Super Six: SAM Fielding First - Check Playing XIs

  5. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Depart With First Batch For India Vs Australia ODI Series – Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. One Hundred Years Of...Right, Left, And The Middle

  3. Prashant Kishore Not To Take On Tejashwi In Raghopur, Jan Suraaj Party Names Another Candidate

  4. Can The RSS's Religious Reinterpretation Woo The Seven Sisters?

  5. Haryana on High Alert After IPS Officer Y Puram Kumar’s Alleged Suicide

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. China Vows to ‘Fight to the End’ as U.S. Imposes 100% Tariffs on All Chinese Goods

  2. Vietnamese Youth Shift Attitudes Towards China Amid Economic Ties and Social Media Influence

  3. Madagascar President Flees Amid Gen-Z Uprising

  4. Canadian Police Bust $400K Mail Theft Ring: Eight Indian-Origin Men Arrested in Peel Region

  5. China Urges Pakistan And Afghanistan To Ease Border Tensions Through Dialogue

Latest Stories

  1. Tejashwi Yadav Files Nomination From Raghopur, Lalu And Rabri By His Side

  2. Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharat Fame Actor, Passes Away At 68 After Battling Cancer

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score Round One Day 1 Updates: Haryana Puts Pressure Back On Railways in Surat

  4. Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP): Stages, Implementation, Challenges, and Effectiveness in Combating Air Pollution

  5. Diwali 2025: From Thamma To Bison - Films Releasing In Theatres During Diwali

  6. Pakistan Vs England Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Rain Stops Play In Colombo|ENG-W 79/7 (5)

  7. Horoscope Today, October 15, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  8. The Evolution Of RSS Publications: From Word Of Mouth To A Pan-Indian Media Presence