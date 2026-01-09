Bangladesh at T20 World Cup 2026: BCB Sends Another Letter to ICC Reemphasizing Their Demand For Venue Change

Another page has been added into the on-going rift between the BCB and ICC as the Bangladeshi board sent a follow up communication to apex international body, reemphasizing their demand for a change of venue for the T20 World Cup next month

Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sports Advisor Asif Nazrul Drops Bombshell
Bangladesh Cricket Team in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: ICC
  • Bangladesh Cricket Board write a follow-up letter to the ICC

  • BCB remain firm in their stance of not playing their World Cup matches in India

  • ICC yet to make an official statement

In a fresh development, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) sent another communication mail to the International Cricket Council, reemphasizing their team's security concerns upon travelling to India for the ICC T20 World Cup next month.

The BCB remain firm in its stance of not playing a single match in India as an aftermath of Mustafizur Rahman's IPL contract cancellation by the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Another major reason why the BCB is asking for a change of venue is the political and communal unrest following the killings of minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

India have openly condemned the act with the BCCI doing their bit to showcase nationalism by not allowing any Bangladeshi in the upcoming IPL 2026 season later this year.

The 20-team T20 World Cup gets underway on February 7 and Bangladesh are scheduled to play four games (three in Kolkata and one in Mumbai) in the group stages.

BCB Send Follow Up Communication To ICC

"Following discussions with sports ministry advisor Asif Nazrul, the BCB has once again sent a communication to the ICC. The ICC wanted to know areas of concern with regards to security and BCB has cited them," a source close to the cricket board told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

However, he did not speak about the specifics of that communication sent to ICC.

This latest development comes amid sustained back-and-forth between the BCB and the ICC over Bangladesh's participation.

The apex international body has maintained a stoic silence so far and has sought clarity on the exact nature of the security apprehensions being flagged by the Bangladeshi board.

Divided Opinions Within BCB

It is understood that the BCB itself is divided on the issue.

While one section of the board is backing Nazrul's hardline stance on the matter, another group is in favour of keeping channels of discussion open with the ICC and Indian authorities.

They are stressing on the need for enhanced and foolproof security arrangements for the entire Bangladesh team during its stay in India.

Nazrul, who has been vocal in his criticism of India in the past, is learnt to have pushed a more uncompromising line, a marked departure from the BCB's traditionally cordial working relationship with the BCCI.

As of now, the ICC hasn't given any indication that it would shift Bangladesh's venues from Kolkata and Mumbai to Colombo.

The BCB has, however, asserted that the ICC has shown willingness to work with it in assessing the security concerns.

