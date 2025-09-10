What Does Venus Retrograde In Virgo Mean For Relationships?

When Venus goes backwards in Virgo, a sign known for being practical, analytical, and perfectionist, relationships change especially. Venus in Virgo is not like romantic, dreamy Venus in Pisces or fiery Venus in Leo. Instead, it is about love that is based on actions, consistency, and attention to detail rather than big gestures. But retrograde motion makes this energy more complicated by making us look inside ourselves and think about what we really want in love and relationships.