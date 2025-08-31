Virgo September 2025 Horoscope: Find Direction With This Month’s Zodiac Predictions

Because of the grace of Jupiter, you will have a very good understanding of your work, and you will also find it simple to finish it. However, you should not be overconfident in your abilities. It is because of the assistance that you will receive from top officials that you will achieve a great deal of success in your professional life. As a result of Mars and Saturn's impact on the seventh house, you should exercise caution when entering into business partnerships. This is because there is a possibility that you may have a disagreement with someone at work or that your connection with your business partner will become strained. But beginning on the thirteenth, Mars will move into your second house, and after that, the frequency of these occurrences will decrease. Mercury, which is in the 15th house, and the Sun, which is in the 17th house, will enter the first house and aspect the seventh house. This will result in favourable circumstances, and you will also have the possibility to conduct business in the government sector.