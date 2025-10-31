Virgo November 2025 Horoscope: Promising Month Bringing Growth In Career, Finances, Education, And Relationships

Saturn is retrograde. What this signifies is that a happy love life is guaranteed by Jupiter's grace if you are prudent. Progress in marital affairs is not recommended this month, but it is not ruled out either. With caution while handling marital issues, you might be able to make some headway in such a case. This implies that you can attempt to proceed with items in your marriage if it is very essential, and you might even be successful. There can be a range of outcomes this month in terms of married life. While the seventh lord is in a positive position, Saturn is not in a favourable position in the seventh house. When these two conditions are taken into account in combination, it becomes clear that marital concerns require careful consideration. You can have a happy marriage if you are prudent and don't sweat the small stuff. Even the planet of love, Venus, is showing signs of the same thing.