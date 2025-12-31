India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I: IND-W Complete Clean Sweep With 15 Run Win Over SL-W
India completed a 5-0 clean sweep over Sri Lanka in the five-match series, clinching a 15-run win in the fifth T20I at Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. With Smriti Mandhana rested, Harmanpreet Kaur's 68 off 43 balls was the highlight, rescuing India from 77/5 and setting up a total of 175/7. After the early dismissal of Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lanka mounted a fightback through Hasini Perera (65) and Imesha Dulani (50). India's bowlers, however, tightened the screws late on to seal a comfortable win
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE