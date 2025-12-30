Goa Nightclub Fire: Victims Allege No Extinguishers

Relatives allege nightclub staff tried to douse the fire using wine glasses and bottles due to absence of fire extinguishers.
At least 25 people died in the December 6 blaze, allegedly triggered by fireworks and worsened by narrow exits.
Families have demanded a speedy investigation and trial, accusing management of negligence.
The staff at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa tried to control a massive blaze on the night of December 6 by throwing water from wine glasses and bottles in the absence of fire extinguishers, recalled Bhavna Joshi, who lost four members of her family in the tragedy.
The relatives of some of the 25 fatalities have called for an expedited inquiry and trial due to emotional anguish and outrage over the nightclub management's apparent indifference.
"I have seen my family members suffocating to death in the fire. What was their fault? You cannot imagine what it is like to retrieve four bodies of your family members from a fire,” Joshi told reporters outside the Mapusa court on Tuesday, her voice choking with emotion.
She lost her husband and three sisters in the fire, believed to be caused by fireworks during a performance. Officials had said that narrow exit routes increased the number of fatalities on the fateful night.
"The incident occurred just 15 minutes after we entered the nightclub. My husband was busy calming down the people when the fire occurred. I survived because I was pushed out by people rushing outside the nightclub. I tried to go back to search for my family, but they stopped me," said Joshi, a resident of New Delhi.
She alleged the nightclub management didn't do anything to extinguish the fire.
"There were no extinguishers. They were throwing water to control the blaze with the help of wine glasses and later with bottles," she said.
Our upbringing is middle-class. For this trip to Goa, we had saved money. We were devastated by the catastrophe. Joshi continued, "We are experiencing financial difficulties and a crisis.
Joshi's accompanying family member reported that they went to Goa twice this month to follow up on the investigation.
He claimed that a well-meaning attorney has offered to take up this matter without charging a fee.
Originally from Jharkhand, Vikas Munda lost his brother in the fire disaster.
"We want justice for our family members. The accused should not be spared," he told reporters outside the court.
Eight people have been detained by the Goa Police thus far, including three nightclub owners; Surinder Khosla, another owner, is still at large.
The owner-brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra's police custody was prolonged by the Mapusa court on December 26.
Only a few hours after the catastrophe in Arpora village, the siblings had fled to Thailand. On December 17, they were sent to India.