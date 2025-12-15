Goa HC Converts Birch Nightclub Fire Case Into PIL, Seeks Accountability

Bombay High Court’s Goa bench questions licences and lapses after Arpora blaze that killed 25.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Goa night club fire tragedy
Charred remains at the nightclub where a fire broke out due to a cylinder blast, in North Goa district. At least 25 persons were killed and six others suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials. | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court converted a civil claim over the Birch nightclub fire into a PIL, stressing accountability.

  • The court flagged failures by the local panchayat and noted the club operated despite a demolition order.

  • The state government has been asked to explain how licences were granted; next hearing is on January 8.

A civil claim against Birch by Romeo Lane at Arpora, where a horrific fire on December 6 killed 25 people, was converted into a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by the Bombay High Court's Goa bench on Monday, noting that "someone has to be held accountable in such kind of cases."

Additionally, the HC requested a response from the state government regarding the licenses given to the disastrous nightclub.

The proprietors of the property where the nightclub was located, Pradeep Ghadi Amonkar and Sunil Divkar, filed the petition.

The division bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Ashish Chavan declared that "someone has to be held accountable in such kind of cases" and turned it into a PIL.

It was observed that the local panchayat had failed to take suo motu cognisance of the club and had taken no action despite complaints.

Commercial operations were going on in the structure despite it having served a demolition order, the HC bench pointed out.

Advocate Rohit Bras de Sa, the lawyer representing Amonkar and Divkar, was made amicus curiae in the matter and has been asked to file a detailed affidavit in the matter.

Related Content
Related Content

The bench asked the Goa government to reply to the process for granting permissions to such establishments.

The HC bench fixed January 8 as the next date for hearing in the matter.

They said they have full faith in the Indian judicial system and that their decision to return is independent of any legal remedies they have pursued or may pursue. - X.com
Luthra Brothers Say They Will Cooperate, Claim Misrepresentation In Goa Nightclub Fire Case

BY Outlook News Desk

A civil claim against Birch by Romeo Lane at Arpora, where a horrific fire on December 6 killed 25 people, was converted into a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by the Bombay High Court's Goa bench on Monday, noting that "someone has to be held accountable in such kind of cases."

Additionally, the HC requested a response from the state government regarding the licenses given to the disastrous nightclub.

The proprietors of the property where the nightclub was located, Pradeep Ghadi Amonkar and Sunil Divkar, filed the petition.

The division bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Ashish rpt Ashish Chavan declared that "someone has to be held accountable in such kind of cases" and turned it into a PIL.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Lanka's Chase In Limbo As They Lose Half Their Side | SL 203/6 (45)

  2. Bondi Beach Terror Attack: Australia, England Cricket Boards Condemn Violence; Pat Cummins Urges Blood Donations

  3. IPL 2026 Auction Process Explained – All You Need To Know

  4. IPL 2026 Auction: Abhimanyu Easwaran Added To Registered Players’ List – Report

  5. Australia Vs England, 3rd Ashes Test: Bashir Left Out Again As Three Lions Recall Tongue

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Guns, Power And The Adivasi Ideology

  2. Bengaluru Weather Alert: Cold Wave Grips City with Temperature Dip and Moderate Air Quality

  3. Parliamentary Panel Urges UGC Recognition For Sonam Wangchuk’s HIAL In Ladakh

  4. DDA Demolition Drive In Sainik Farms Reclaims 4.5 Acres Of Green Land

  5. Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill: The Catastrophic Implications for Higher Education in India

Entertainment News

  1. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  3. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  4. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  5. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Zelenskyy Signals NATO Compromise to End Ukraine War

  2. UK Steps Up Security After Sydney Bondi Beach Terror Attack

  3. At Least 10 Killed in Shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach

  4. Jaishankar Meets European, UK And Egyptian Ministers At Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025

  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Daily Horoscope For December 15, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Taurus, Libra, And Pisces

  2. Bondi Beach Shooting: Father and Son Accused As Death Toll Reaches 15

  3. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  4. Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Lanka's Chase In Limbo As They Lose Half Their Side | SL 203/6 (45)

  5. Bangladesh Vs Nepal Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: Young Tigers Register Emphatic 7-Wicket Win Over NEP

  6. Delhi Air Pollution Hits Winter Peak: AQI Reaches 461, Health Risks Rise

  7. NIA To File Charge Sheet In Pahalgam Terror Attack That Killed 26

  8. Delhi NCR Weather Today: Dense Fog and Hazardous Air Quality Persist Across Region