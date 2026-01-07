Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast: Dry Weather Till January 12

Temperature Trends and Cold Conditions

Minimum temperatures across Himachal Pradesh are forecast to decline further by approximately 2-3°C during the next 48 hours as the cold wave tightens its grip. However, this temperature dip will be followed by a gradual warming of 2-4°C over the subsequent 3-4 days, bringing some relief to the state. Maximum temperatures are expected to rise gradually by 2-3°C over most parts of the state, except over high hills and adjoining mid-hills, where maximum temperatures are projected to fall by 2-3°C as elevation increases. Himachal's higher reaches continue to experience exceptionally cold conditions with the lowest minimum temperatures recorded in the state. Tabo, located in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti, recorded a minimum of 10.8°C on January 6, while Kukumseri experienced a frigid -7.1°C and Kalpa -3.4°C.