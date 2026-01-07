Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast: Dry Weather Till January 12

IMD predicts dry weather over Himachal Pradesh till January 12, 2026, with minimal snowfall observed only over high hills. Minimum temperatures to fall 2-3°C next 48 hours; Tabo records 10.8°C; no significant changes observed.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert
  • Dry weather is predicted till January 12

  • Minimum temps to fall 2-3°C next 48 hours

  • Maximum temperatures rise 2-3°C in most parts, except high/mid hills, where temperatures fall 2-3°C.

  • Himachal's higher reaches coldest

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted predominantly dry weather over Himachal Pradesh through January 12, 2026, providing a weather window for travel and outdoor activities in the state despite the broader north India cold wave. While a severe winter pattern grips most of northern India, Himachal Pradesh is enjoying relatively settled conditions with no significant precipitation expected over the coming week. Very light snowfall was observed over the high hills of the state during the previous 24 hours, but these limited snowfall events are not expected to persist. No significant changes in minimum and maximum temperatures have been observed during the current weather system's passage.

Temperature Trends and Cold Conditions

Minimum temperatures across Himachal Pradesh are forecast to decline further by approximately 2-3°C during the next 48 hours as the cold wave tightens its grip. However, this temperature dip will be followed by a gradual warming of 2-4°C over the subsequent 3-4 days, bringing some relief to the state. Maximum temperatures are expected to rise gradually by 2-3°C over most parts of the state, except over high hills and adjoining mid-hills, where maximum temperatures are projected to fall by 2-3°C as elevation increases. Himachal's higher reaches continue to experience exceptionally cold conditions with the lowest minimum temperatures recorded in the state. Tabo, located in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti, recorded a minimum of 10.8°C on January 6, while Kukumseri experienced a frigid -7.1°C and Kalpa -3.4°C.

Related Content
Cold Wave - null
Cold Wave Warning Issued for 13 States; Delhi Records First Cold Day

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Regional Fog and Weather Patterns

Dense fog was observed in Bilaspur on January 6-7, while moderate fog conditions persisted in Sundernagar, Paonta Sahib, and shallow fog in Mandi district. These fog conditions are primarily concentrated in the lower and mid-hill regions and are expected to persist during morning hours. The fog is unlikely to develop into widespread dense fog patterns that would severely disrupt travel, though early morning visibility may remain compromised in isolated pockets. Roads and highways through mid-hill regions may experience marginal visibility restrictions during early morning hours.

