Cold Wave Warning Issued for 13 States; Delhi Records First Cold Day

Record-Breaking Temperature Lows Across Regions

West Bengal's Kolkata recorded the coldest January day in 15 years with temperatures plunging to 10.2°C on January 6, with further dips expected through January 8 as the severe cold wave intensifies. The lowest minimum temperature in the plains of the country was recorded in Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh, at a frigid 2.0°C. Several areas across Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh are recording minimum temperatures below freezing, while Himachal Pradesh experiences sub-zero conditions at higher elevations, with plains remaining in the 0-5°C range. Many locations in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha have recorded minimum temperatures between 5-10°C. These exceptionally low temperatures represent significant deviations from normal seasonal values and pose serious health risks.