Cold Wave Warning Issued for 13 States; Delhi Records First Cold Day

Cold wave warning issued in 13 states; cold day conditions January 6-8
Lowest plains temperature 2.0°C, Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh
Dense fog January 7-9 UP, Punjab, Haryana; light rain-snow J&K, Himachal, Uttarakhand January 7.
Relief expected January 8-9; warming 2-4°C forecast
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a comprehensive cold wave warning for 13 states across northern, central, and eastern India on January 7, 2026, as a severe winter spell intensifies across vast regions. States placed under cold wave alert include Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, western Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Sikkim. Several parts of northern and Himalayan states are already experiencing cold day conditions, with temperatures in many areas falling to multi-year or seasonal lows. Delhi recorded its first cold day of 2026, joining numerous other locations experiencing exceptionally harsh winter conditions.
Record-Breaking Temperature Lows Across Regions
West Bengal's Kolkata recorded the coldest January day in 15 years with temperatures plunging to 10.2°C on January 6, with further dips expected through January 8 as the severe cold wave intensifies. The lowest minimum temperature in the plains of the country was recorded in Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh, at a frigid 2.0°C. Several areas across Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh are recording minimum temperatures below freezing, while Himachal Pradesh experiences sub-zero conditions at higher elevations, with plains remaining in the 0-5°C range. Many locations in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha have recorded minimum temperatures between 5-10°C. These exceptionally low temperatures represent significant deviations from normal seasonal values and pose serious health risks.
Dense Fog Compounds Cold Wave Challenges
Dense fog is forecasted during morning hours over isolated to scattered pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana-Chandigarh between January 7-9, with visibility dropping to critically low levels of 50-200 metres in some areas. This fog, combined with the severe cold, creates extremely hazardous travel conditions. Dense fog is also expected in isolated areas of western Rajasthan during the morning hours on January 7.
Precipitation Expected Over Himalayan Regions
Light rain and snowfall are very likely at isolated places across Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on January 7, providing some relief through wet weather while adding to travel challenges in mountainous terrain. The snowfall will further intensify cold conditions in higher elevations and may temporarily improve air quality through precipitation.