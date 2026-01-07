Cold Wave Warning Issued for 13 States; Delhi Records First Cold Day

IMD issues cold wave warning for 13 states including Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, UP, Jharkhand, Sikkim and West Bengal on January 7. Temperatures at multi-year lows; dense fog till January 9.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Cold Wave
Cold Wave
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Cold wave warning issued in 13 states; cold day conditions January 6-8

  • Lowest plains temperature 2.0°C, Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh

  • Dense fog January 7-9 UP, Punjab, Haryana; light rain-snow J&K, Himachal, Uttarakhand January 7.​​

  • Relief expected January 8-9; warming 2-4°C forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a comprehensive cold wave warning for 13 states across northern, central, and eastern India on January 7, 2026, as a severe winter spell intensifies across vast regions. States placed under cold wave alert include Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, western Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Sikkim. Several parts of northern and Himalayan states are already experiencing cold day conditions, with temperatures in many areas falling to multi-year or seasonal lows. Delhi recorded its first cold day of 2026, joining numerous other locations experiencing exceptionally harsh winter conditions.

Record-Breaking Temperature Lows Across Regions

West Bengal's Kolkata recorded the coldest January day in 15 years with temperatures plunging to 10.2°C on January 6, with further dips expected through January 8 as the severe cold wave intensifies. The lowest minimum temperature in the plains of the country was recorded in Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh, at a frigid 2.0°C. Several areas across Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh are recording minimum temperatures below freezing, while Himachal Pradesh experiences sub-zero conditions at higher elevations, with plains remaining in the 0-5°C range. Many locations in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha have recorded minimum temperatures between 5-10°C. These exceptionally low temperatures represent significant deviations from normal seasonal values and pose serious health risks.

Related Content
Related Content
Vehicles at a petrol pump amid dense fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
Delhi Weather Update: Cold Day Conditions Persist With Dense Fog

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Dense Fog Compounds Cold Wave Challenges

Dense fog is forecasted during morning hours over isolated to scattered pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana-Chandigarh between January 7-9, with visibility dropping to critically low levels of 50-200 metres in some areas. This fog, combined with the severe cold, creates extremely hazardous travel conditions. Dense fog is also expected in isolated areas of western Rajasthan during the morning hours on January 7. 

Precipitation Expected Over Himalayan Regions

Light rain and snowfall are very likely at isolated places across Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on January 7, providing some relief through wet weather while adding to travel challenges in mountainous terrain. The snowfall will further intensify cold conditions in higher elevations and may temporarily improve air quality through precipitation.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Feels Leading Delhi Capitals Would Help Her With Future India 'Leadership Roles'

  2. Mohammed Shami, Brother Asked To Appear For SIR Hearing In Kolkata: Report

  3. ICC Women's T20I Rankings: Harmanpreet Kaur Moves Up Two Places, Deepti Sharma Loses Top Spot

  4. Women's Premier League 2026: Top Five Run-Getters In Tournament History

  5. Who Is Aman Rao? USA-Born Hyderabad Opener Hits Maiden Double Century In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

  2. Krishna Nagar, Paralympics Gold Medallist, Gets Tattoo In Tribute To Badminton Journey

  3. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  4. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CBI Summons TVK Chief Vijay For Questioning In Deadly Temple Tragedy

  2. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue

  3. Kolkata Weather: Coldest January Day With Dense Fog and Very Poor Air Quality

  4. Silence as Strategy? CPI(M) and the Normalisation Of Anti-Muslim Rhetoric

  5. The Global Domino: How US' Action In Venezuela Could Affect China's Taiwan Ambitions

Entertainment News

  1. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  2. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  3. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  4. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  5. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  2. Venezuela, Sovereignty And The Use of Power: Law, Oil And the Question Of Global Order

  3. Venezuela’s Unfinished Oil Story Returns To Haunt Global Markets

  4. Troika of Terror: Colombia and Cuba next in line, warns Trump

  5. Petro Says He Would 'Take Up Arms' Over Trump Threats

Latest Stories

  1. Grammy Awards Revive Album Cover Category To Honour Visual Artists After 50 Years

  2. Goa Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Harnoor, Naman Dhir Seal Comfortable Chase For PUN

  3. Umar Khalid Denied Bail, While Rape Convict Dera Chief Gets 15th Parole

  4. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Diary Of A Homeless Child

  5. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From The Third Bank Of The Jordan River By Hussein Barghouthi

  6. ONGC Gas Leak Triggers Inferno in Andhra’s Konaseema, 600 Evacuated

  7. Evangeline Lilly Reveals She Has Brain Damage Following A Head Injury, Shares Health Update

  8. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue