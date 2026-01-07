Delhi Weather Update: Cold Day Conditions Persist With Dense Fog

Cold day conditions likely January 7; minimum 5-7°C, maximum 16-18°C
Visibility improved to 300-800 metres; wind speed less than 10 kmph
AQI improves to poor from very poor
Cold wave persists at isolated places till January 8
Delhi Records First Cold Day of the Year
Delhi recorded its first cold day of 2026 on January 6, with severe cold conditions continuing through January 7 as maximum temperatures remain significantly below normal. The India Meteorological Department defines a cold day as one where the maximum temperature falls 4.5-6.5°C below the seasonal average. On January 7, Delhi is expected to experience similar conditions with minimum temperatures ranging from 5-7°C and maximum temperatures likely hovering between 16-18°C, both considerably below normal for early January. Cold air masses from the northwest continue to grip the region, creating harsh winter conditions that persist despite some weather improvement from peak lows recorded earlier in the week.
Dense Fog Alert and Visibility Issues
Shallow to moderate fog is expected during morning hours on January 7, with visibility improving from the critically low 250-300 metres recorded at Safdarjung to around 300-800 metres by late morning. While fog remains a concern, conditions have improved substantially from the dense fog phase that paralyzed the region from January 3-5. The IMD advises residents and commuters to exercise caution during early morning hours when visibility remains restricted. Wind speeds are forecast to remain less than 10 kmph from the northwest direction during the evening and night, with calmer conditions expected during the afternoon hours. The fog is expected to dissipate by noon as temperatures gradually warm throughout the day.
Delhi Air Quality
Air quality in Delhi has shown improvement from the very poor peak of 380+ recorded on January 1-2, declining to the poor category with AQI around 200-240 by January 7. PM2.5 levels continue to decline as wind speeds gradually increase and ventilation conditions improve. While still in the poor category, the trend is clearly positive compared to the severe category readings of previous days.