Delhi Weather Update: Cold Day Conditions Persist With Dense Fog

Dense Fog Alert and Visibility Issues

Shallow to moderate fog is expected during morning hours on January 7, with visibility improving from the critically low 250-300 metres recorded at Safdarjung to around 300-800 metres by late morning. While fog remains a concern, conditions have improved substantially from the dense fog phase that paralyzed the region from January 3-5. The IMD advises residents and commuters to exercise caution during early morning hours when visibility remains restricted. Wind speeds are forecast to remain less than 10 kmph from the northwest direction during the evening and night, with calmer conditions expected during the afternoon hours. The fog is expected to dissipate by noon as temperatures gradually warm throughout the day.

