Delhi Weather Update: Cold Day Conditions Persist With Dense Fog

Delhi continues cold day conditions on January 7, 2026, with minimum temperatures around 5-7°C and maximum 16-18°C. Shallow to moderate fog expected morning hours; IMD advises avoiding early morning travel. AQI improves to poor category.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Weather: Winter day in Delhi
Vehicles at a petrol pump amid dense fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Cold day conditions likely January 7; minimum 5-7°C, maximum 16-18°C

  • Visibility improved to 300-800 metres; wind speed less than 10 kmph

  • AQI improves to poor from very poor

  • Cold wave persists at isolated places till January 8

Delhi Records First Cold Day of the Year

Delhi recorded its first cold day of 2026 on January 6, with severe cold conditions continuing through January 7 as maximum temperatures remain significantly below normal. The India Meteorological Department defines a cold day as one where the maximum temperature falls 4.5-6.5°C below the seasonal average. On January 7, Delhi is expected to experience similar conditions with minimum temperatures ranging from 5-7°C and maximum temperatures likely hovering between 16-18°C, both considerably below normal for early January. Cold air masses from the northwest continue to grip the region, creating harsh winter conditions that persist despite some weather improvement from peak lows recorded earlier in the week.

Dense Fog Alert and Visibility Issues

Shallow to moderate fog is expected during morning hours on January 7, with visibility improving from the critically low 250-300 metres recorded at Safdarjung to around 300-800 metres by late morning. While fog remains a concern, conditions have improved substantially from the dense fog phase that paralyzed the region from January 3-5. The IMD advises residents and commuters to exercise caution during early morning hours when visibility remains restricted. Wind speeds are forecast to remain less than 10 kmph from the northwest direction during the evening and night, with calmer conditions expected during the afternoon hours. The fog is expected to dissipate by noon as temperatures gradually warm throughout the day.

Related Content
Related Content

Delhi Air Quality

Air quality in Delhi has shown improvement from the very poor peak of 380+ recorded on January 1-2, declining to the poor category with AQI around 200-240 by January 7. PM2.5 levels continue to decline as wind speeds gradually increase and ventilation conditions improve. While still in the poor category, the trend is clearly positive compared to the severe category readings of previous days. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Feels Leading Delhi Capitals Would Help Her With Future India 'Leadership Roles'

  2. Mohammed Shami, Brother Asked To Appear For SIR Hearing In Kolkata: Report

  3. ICC Women's T20I Rankings: Harmanpreet Kaur Moves Up Two Places, Deepti Sharma Loses Top Spot

  4. Women's Premier League 2026: Top Five Run-Getters In Tournament History

  5. Who Is Aman Rao? USA-Born Hyderabad Opener Hits Maiden Double Century In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

  2. Krishna Nagar, Paralympics Gold Medallist, Gets Tattoo In Tribute To Badminton Journey

  3. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  4. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CBI Summons TVK Chief Vijay For Questioning In Deadly Temple Tragedy

  2. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue

  3. Kolkata Weather: Coldest January Day With Dense Fog and Very Poor Air Quality

  4. The Global Domino: How US' Action In Venezuela Could Affect China's Taiwan Ambitions

  5. Pure Water Supply In J&K Remains A Pipedream Amid Probe Into JJM 'Irregularities'

Entertainment News

  1. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  2. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  3. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  4. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  5. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  2. Venezuela, Sovereignty And The Use of Power: Law, Oil And the Question Of Global Order

  3. Venezuela’s Unfinished Oil Story Returns To Haunt Global Markets

  4. Troika of Terror: Colombia and Cuba next in line, warns Trump

  5. Taylor Swift's The Fate Of Ophelia Becomes Her Longest-Leading No. 1 Hit On Billboard Hot 100

Latest Stories

  1. Grammy Awards Revive Album Cover Category To Honour Visual Artists After 50 Years

  2. Goa Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Harnoor, Naman Dhir Seal Comfortable Chase For PUN

  3. Umar Khalid Denied Bail, While Rape Convict Dera Chief Gets 15th Parole

  4. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Diary Of A Homeless Child

  5. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From The Third Bank Of The Jordan River By Hussein Barghouthi

  6. ONGC Gas Leak Triggers Inferno in Andhra’s Konaseema, 600 Evacuated

  7. Evangeline Lilly Reveals She Has Brain Damage Following A Head Injury, Shares Health Update

  8. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue