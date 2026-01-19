Delhi NCR Weekly Weather Update: Fog Continues with Rain Alert January 19

Delhi NCR weekly weather update indicates persistent winter conditions will prevail across the region from January 19 through January 25, with partly cloudy skies dominating much of the week and moderate fog developing particularly in the early mornings. Today’s temperature range in Delhi NCR is forecast with minimums between 7–9°C and maximums between 21–23°C, aligning closely with seasonal norms for late January. Skies will remain mainly partly cloudy, and a rain alert issued from January 19 reflects the influence of an approaching western disturbance that may bring light precipitation later in the forecast period.