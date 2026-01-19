Delhi NCR Weekly Weather Update: Fog Continues with Rain Alert January 19

Delhi NCR weather forecast shows shallow-moderate fog mornings from January 19-25.
Temperature in Delhi NCR today 7-9°C min, 21-23°C max, partly cloudy.
IMD weather forecast for Delhi NCR predicts light rain on January 19 due to a western disturbance.
Delhi NCR air quality moderate AQI 200-300; GRAP Stage 1 likely active.
Delhi NCR weekly weather update indicates persistent winter conditions will prevail across the region from January 19 through January 25, with partly cloudy skies dominating much of the week and moderate fog developing particularly in the early mornings. Today’s temperature range in Delhi NCR is forecast with minimums between 7–9°C and maximums between 21–23°C, aligning closely with seasonal norms for late January. Skies will remain mainly partly cloudy, and a rain alert issued from January 19 reflects the influence of an approaching western disturbance that may bring light precipitation later in the forecast period.
Delhi NCR AQI holds a moderate 200-300 range; PM2.5 concentrations 60-90 µg/m³ are typical of winter pollution. Winds northeast 5 kmph evenings prevent stagnation.
Current Conditions & Impacts
Delhi NCR weather today is partly cloudy with fog persisting in the morning hours. Maximum-minimum temperatures 21-23°C/7-9°C align seasonal norms exactly. IMD Yellow alert cold day conditions flags afternoon discomfort feels-like 18°C. Over 25 flights were delayed at IGI on Saturday due to fog alone. Delhi Metro Yellow Line has 12-minute delays during peak hours. Hospitals note 15% respiratory cases due to the fog-pollution combo. Road accidents drop 20% drivers adopt fog lights religiously.
7-Day Weather Outlook
January 19: Partly cloudy with moderate fog in the early morning; temperatures near 22–24°C (max) and 8–10°C (min).
January 20: Continued cloud cover with shallow fog in the morning; slight warming trend.
January 21: Fog persists during early hours under partly cloudy skies.
January 22–23: Cloudiness increases with potential very light rain or drizzle late in the period as wind patterns shift; moderate fog is expected each morning.
January 24–25: Generally cloudy conditions maintain cool temperatures, with fog lingering in the early hours.
Daytime humidity is forecast between 35–50 percent, aiding general comfort despite the winter chill, and UV index levels are expected to remain moderate during midday hours.