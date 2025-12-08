Goa Sets Up Inquiry Committee After Nightclub Fire Claims 25 Lives

Police has arrested four managers, while the venue’s owners are yet to be taken into custody.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Goa night club fire tragedy
Charred remains at the nightclub where a fire broke out due to a cylinder blast, in North Goa district. At least 25 persons were killed and six others suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials. | Photo: PTI
Summary
  • State government forms a four-member magisterial committee to investigate the circumstances leading to the nightclub blaze at 'Birch by Romeo Lane'.

  • Fireworks suspected as the cause of the fire, which killed 20 staff members and five tourists.

The Goa government on Monday set up a four-member magisterial inquiry committee to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the massive fire that destroyed a nightclub and claimed 25 lives.

Officials said fireworks have emerged as the likely cause of the blaze at 'Birch by Romeo Lane', a well-known party spot in Arpora village, around 25 km from Panaji.

The incident, which occurred late on Saturday night, resulted in the deaths of 20 nightclub staff members and five tourists.

Under Secretary (Home) Manthan Manoj Naik issued the order forming the inquiry committee, with North Goa District Collector Ankit Yadav appointed as chairperson.

Other members of the panel include South Goa Superintendent of Police Tikam Singh Verma, Director of Forensic Sciences Ashutosh Apte, and Rajendra Halarnkar, deputy director of Fire and Emergency Services.

Charred remains at the nightclub where a fire broke out due to a cylinder blast, in North Goa district. At least 25 persons were killed and six others suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials. - | Photo: PTI
Four Arrested, Officials Suspended; Probe Due In A Week In Goa Nightclub Fire

BY Outlook News Desk

The committee will review the sequence of events preceding the fire, assess compliance with statutory licences, and identify lapses.

It will also assign responsibility to the relevant agencies or departments and propose preventive and corrective actions, according to the order.

"The committee shall have authority to call for records, documents, etc, from concerned departments. Also, they shall have powers to summon the individual concerned," it stated.

Police have so far arrested the nightclub's chief general manager Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, and gate manager Riyanshu Thakur, while owners Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra are yet to be arrested.

Published At:
