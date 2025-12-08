Four Arrested, Officials Suspended; Probe Due In A Week In Goa Nightclub Fire

Four nightclub staff members have been arrested and three government officials suspended after the Arpora, Goa nightclub fire that killed 25 people, with authorities citing major safety and licensing violations.
Initial investigation indicates the fire was triggered by internal fireworks, and the club had inadequate exits and lacked essential fire-safety measures, contributing to the high casualties.
The Goa government has ordered a magisterial probe with a report due in a week, announced ex-gratia compensation for victims’ families, and initiated safety audits across similar establishments.
In a major breakthrough in the tragedy at Birch by Romeo Lane, the night-club in North Goa that went up in flames late Saturday night, police have arrested four staffers, while state authorities suspended government officials and ordered a rapid inquiry.
The fire, believed to have been triggered by explosive fireworks inside the crowded club, claimed 25 lives, including 20 staff members and five tourists. Three people died from injuries sustained in the blaze; the rest are understood to have succumbed to smoke inhalation. At least six others were injured, with five currently undergoing treatment.
According to Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, initial findings indicate the club failed to meet basic fire-safety norms. He said the limited number of exits contributed to the high casualty rate, as many victims were trapped on the ground floor and in the kitchen while trying to escape.
Authorities arrested four of the club’s management — including its general manager, bar manager and gate manager — and registered a first information report (FIR) against the club owners and event organizers on charges including culpable homicide.
Meanwhile, three senior government officials — responsible for licences and clearances that allowed the club to operate — have been suspended pending further investigation. A high-level committee including the South Goa Collector, Deputy Director of Fire & Emergency Services, and the Forensic Laboratory Director has been constituted to probe the circumstances. The government has asked this committee to submit a detailed report within a week.
In the aftermath, the state has announced relief measures: families of the deceased will receive ₹5 lakh each, and injured survivors ₹50,000, along with help in transporting the bodies to the victims’ native places.
The tragic incident has reignited debate over safety standards and regulatory oversight in entertainment venues across Goa. The authorities say that inspections and audits of similar night-clubs will be launched immediately, and any venue found operating without valid permissions or safety clearances may face shutdown.