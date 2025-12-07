Twenty-Five People Killed In Goa Nightclub Fire

At least 25 people have died in a fire at a popular nightclub in Arpora in Goa, local officials have confirmed. At least 20 of those 25 people were staff members at the nightclub Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub. Officials say there are also tourists among the dead. On Sunday morning, December 7, 2025, officials had said the death toll had risen from the previous number of 23. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that "three to four" tourists had died but did not provide details such as their nationalities. Six people are in the hospital in a stable condition.

Goa nightclub fire tragedy
Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub where a fire broke out due to a cylinder blast, in North Goa. At least 25 persons were killed and six others suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials. | Photo: PTI
23 Dead In Midnight Blaze At Goa Club
The closed premises of the nightclub where a fire broke out due to a cylinder blast, in North Goa. At least 25 persons were killed and six others suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials. | Photo: PTI
Goa Night Club Fire Tragedy
The charred nightclub after a fire broke out due to a cylinder blast, in North Goa. At least 23 people were killed in the incident, according to officials. | Photo: PTI
Goa nightclub fire tragedy
Charred remains at the nightclub where a fire broke out due to a cylinder blast, in North Goa district. At least 25 persons were killed and six others suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials. | Photo: PTI
Goa nightclub fire tragedy
Charred remains at the nightclub where a fire broke out due to a cylinder blast, in North Goa district. At least 25 persons were killed and six others suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials. | Photo: PTI
Goa night club fire tragedy
Charred remains at the nightclub where a fire broke out due to a cylinder blast, in North Goa district. At least 25 persons were killed and six others suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials. | Photo: PTI
Goa nightclub Fire
Family members and relatives of victims wait outside Goa Medical College and Hospital after a fire broke out at a nightclub due to a cylinder blast, at Bambolim in North Goa district. At least 25 persons were killed and six others suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials. | Photo: PTI
Arpora Fire Death
Victims being taken to a hospital after a fire broke out at a nightclub due to a cylinder blast, in North Goa district. At least 25 persons were killed and six others suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials. | Photo: PTI
North Goa nightclub fire tragedy
Police personnel keep vigil at the site after a fire broke out at a nightclub due to a cylinder blast, in North Goa. At least 23 people were killed in the incident, according to officials. | Photo: PTI
Goa Nightclub Fire Tragedy
Smoke and flames billow after a fire broke out due to a cylinder blast at a nightclub, in North Goa. At least 23 people were killed in the incident, according to officials. | Photo: PTI
Birch By Romeo Lane fire
A victim being rescued after a fire broke out following a cylinder blast at a nightclub in North Goa. At least 23 persons were killed in the incident, according to officials. | Photo: PTI
Birch By Romeo Lane nightclub fire
A victim being rescued after a fire broke out following a cylinder blast at a nightclub late Saturday night, in North Goa. At least 23 persons were killed in the incident, according to officials. | Photo: PTI
Goa Nightclub Inferno
Smoke and flames billow after a fire broke out due to a cylinder blast at a nightclub, in North Goa. At least 23 people were killed in the incident, according to officials. | Photo: PTI
