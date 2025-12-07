Twenty-Five People Killed In Goa Nightclub Fire
At least 25 people have died in a fire at a popular nightclub in Arpora in Goa, local officials have confirmed. At least 20 of those 25 people were staff members at the nightclub Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub. Officials say there are also tourists among the dead. On Sunday morning, December 7, 2025, officials had said the death toll had risen from the previous number of 23. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that "three to four" tourists had died but did not provide details such as their nationalities. Six people are in the hospital in a stable condition.
