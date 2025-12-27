Delhi Police Apprehend 966 In Southeast Delhi Ahead Of New Year Under Operation Aaghat 3.0

Crackdown targets organised crime, street offences and habitual offenders amid year-end security measures

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi Police Operation Aaghat 3.0 southeast Delhi police crackdown
During the operation, police recovered 21 country-made pistols, 20 live cartridges and 27 knives under the Arms Act. Photo: PTI; Representative image
Summary
  • Delhi Police apprehended 966 people in southeast Delhi during Operation Aaghat 3.0 ahead of New Year celebrations.

  • Arms, drugs, illicit liquor, cash and vehicles were seized during the district-wide preventive crackdown.

  • Police said intensified patrolling and checks have reduced street crime-related PCR calls in the past month.

The Delhi Police apprehended 966 people and seized arms, drugs, illicit liquor and vehicles during a large-scale preventive crackdown in southeast Delhi ahead of New Year celebrations, officials said on Saturday (December 27, 2025).

According to PTI, the operation—dubbed Operation Aaghat 3.0—was launched in view of increased public movement during year-end festivities to curb organised crime, street offences and the activities of habitual offenders across the district.

The police said that of the total number apprehended, 331 accused were arrested under the Delhi Excise Act, the NDPS Act and the Public Gambling Act, while 504 people were taken into custody under various preventive provisions. Reported PTI, the crackdown involved extensive checks and targeted action at multiple locations.

“As part of targeted action, police apprehended 116 listed bad characters, arrested five auto-lifters and four proclaimed offenders,” officials said.

During the operation, police recovered 21 country-made pistols, 20 live cartridges and 27 knives under the Arms Act. They also seized 12,258 quarters of illicit liquor, 6.01 kg of ganja and ₹2.36 lakh from gamblers. In addition, 310 mobile phones, six two-wheelers and one four-wheeler were recovered, the police said.

PTI reported that action was also taken against 1,306 persons under the Delhi Police Act, while 231 two-wheelers were seized for traffic-related violations. More than 600 police personnel were deployed across southeast Delhi as part of the operation.

The police said the drive was aimed at preventing any untoward incidents during New Year celebrations, particularly in residential areas and jhuggi clusters, and at deterring organised crime networks and repeat offenders.

Officials added, “Stringent legal provisions, including Sections 111 and 112 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita [BNS], will be invoked in suitable cases, and proposals for the externment of repeat offenders are also being initiated.”

According to PTI, the police said intensified patrolling, vehicle checking and night surveillance over the past month had resulted in a reduction in PCR calls related to street crime in the district.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
