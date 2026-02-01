10 Years Of The Juvenile Justice Act: What The Law Sees And Refuses To See

A 2016 study by Butterflies shows that many children entering Child Care Institutions come from highly vulnerable backgrounds, with 39.2% lacking permanent housing and 62% owning no land. It further highlights a disparity in how misbehaviour is addressed: while children from marginalised communities are more likely to be institutionalised or drawn into the justice system, similar misconduct in elite circles is often resolved quietly through negotiation and influence, rarely reaching the courts. Thus, violent behaviour is simplistically reduced to a consequence of poverty, ignoring that these children are often victims of neglect and abuse themselves, the normalisation of violence in their lives and the State’s failure to provide necessary support, education and protection to them.