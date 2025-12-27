Tarique Rahman Completes Voter Registration After 17-Year Exile

According to tbsnews.net and other local media, Rahman had earlier submitted his voter registration application online. ASM Humayun Kabir, director general of the National Identity Registration Wing, confirmed: “Tarique Rahman has already filled out the online form and has come to complete the registration by providing his fingerprints and iris scan.” The official added that Rahman is expected to receive his NID card within 24 hours. His daughter Zaima also completed her registration formalities during the visit.