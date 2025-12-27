Tarique Rahman Completes Voter Registration After 17-Year Exile

Tarique Rahman completes voter registration and NID formalities with fingerprints & iris scan in Dhaka.
Expected to receive national identity card within 24 hours; daughter Zaima also registered.
Awami League questions legality of enrollment after election schedule announcement and on a holiday, alleging special privileges.
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman on December 27, 2025, completed the formalities to enlist himself on the national voter list and obtain a national identity (NID) card, just two days after ending over 17 years of self-exile in London. The 60-year-old son of late president Ziaur Rahman and former prime minister Khaleda Zia visited the Election Commission (EC) office in Dhaka under heavy security, where he provided fingerprints and iris scans for biometric enrollment.
According to tbsnews.net and other local media, Rahman had earlier submitted his voter registration application online. ASM Humayun Kabir, director general of the National Identity Registration Wing, confirmed: “Tarique Rahman has already filled out the online form and has come to complete the registration by providing his fingerprints and iris scan.” The official added that Rahman is expected to receive his NID card within 24 hours. His daughter Zaima also completed her registration formalities during the visit.
Tight security arrangements were in place around the EC premises, with deployment of Bangladesh Army, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Ansar and police personnel. Rahman is set to contest the upcoming February 12 general election from his ancestral Bogura Sadar (Bogura-6) constituency, with BNP leaders having collected his nomination papers earlier this month.
The development has sparked controversy. The banned Awami League has questioned the legality of enrolling Rahman in the voter list after the final voter roll was prepared and the election schedule announced. In a statement on its website, the party alleged repeated violations of law and special privileges being extended to Rahman, asking how registration was allowed on a government holiday (Saturday) and after the schedule was in effect.