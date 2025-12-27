Mahbub Ali Zaki, Dhaka Capitals Assistant Coach, Dies Of Heart Attack Before Bangladesh Premier League Match

Mahbub Ali Zaki collapsed minutes before start of game between Dhaka Capitals and Rajshahi Warriors
Rushed to hospital, where he was declared dead soon after
Bangladesh Cricket Board condoled his demise
Dhaka Capitals assistant coach Mahbub Ali Zaki passed away on Saturday (December 27), having suffering a heart attack ahead of the Capitals' Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 match against Rajshahi Warriors at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
The 59-year-old collapsed minutes before the start of the BPL game and was taken to Al Haramain Hospital, where he was declared dead soon after. Though the match still took place, players of both teams observed a minute's silence during the innings break to pay respect.
"Mahbub Ali Zaki's dedication and invaluable contribution to the development of fast bowling and Bangladesh cricket will be remembered with profound respect and gratitude," the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) posted on X.
"The Bangladesh Cricket Board extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and the entire cricketing fraternity at this time of immense loss," it added. "We are deeply saddened by this irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," Capitals posted on Instagram.
Cricbuzz reported that players from Sylhet Titans, Noakhali Express and Chattogram Royals were among those who went to the hospital as news of the incident broke.
A well-known fast-bowling coach in Bangladesh, Zaki was a former seamer himself and featured in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League. "Following his playing career, Mahbub Ali Zaki dedicated himself to coaching and player development. He joined the BCB in 2008 as a High Performance coach and went on to make a significant contribution to the growth of pace bowling in the country through his work, the board stated.