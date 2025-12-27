Mahbub Ali Zaki, Dhaka Capitals Assistant Coach, Dies Of Heart Attack Before Bangladesh Premier League Match

A well-known fast-bowling coach in Bangladesh, Mahbub Ali Zaki was a former seamer himself and served the Bangladesh Cricket Board for 17 years. Players of Dhaka Capitals and Rajshahi Warriors observed a minute's silence during the game to pay respect

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mahbub Ali Zaki Death Dhaka Capitals assistant coach Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26
Dhaka Capitals assistant coach Mahbub Ali Zaki was 59. Photo: Instagram/Shakib Al Hasan
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mahbub Ali Zaki collapsed minutes before start of game between Dhaka Capitals and Rajshahi Warriors

  • Rushed to hospital, where he was declared dead soon after

  • Bangladesh Cricket Board condoled his demise

Dhaka Capitals assistant coach Mahbub Ali Zaki passed away on Saturday (December 27), having suffering a heart attack ahead of the Capitals' Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 match against Rajshahi Warriors at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The 59-year-old collapsed minutes before the start of the BPL game and was taken to Al Haramain Hospital, where he was declared dead soon after. Though the match still took place, players of both teams observed a minute's silence during the innings break to pay respect.

"Mahbub Ali Zaki's dedication and invaluable contribution to the development of fast bowling and Bangladesh cricket will be remembered with profound respect and gratitude," the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) posted on X.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and the entire cricketing fraternity at this time of immense loss," it added. "We are deeply saddened by this irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," Capitals posted on Instagram.

Cricbuzz reported that players from Sylhet Titans, Noakhali Express and Chattogram Royals were among those who went to the hospital as news of the incident broke.

Related Content
Related Content

A well-known fast-bowling coach in Bangladesh, Zaki was a former seamer himself and featured in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League. "Following his playing career, Mahbub Ali Zaki dedicated himself to coaching and player development. He joined the BCB in 2008 as a High Performance coach and went on to make a significant contribution to the growth of pace bowling in the country through his work, the board stated.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bret Lee Inducted Into Australian Hall Of Fame

  2. The Ashes: MCG Curator In ‘State Of Shock’ After Two-Day Test Loss For Australia

  3. The Ashes: England Captain Ben Stokes Slams MCG Pitch After Two-Day Test

  4. IND Squad For U-19 WC Announced; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Named Skipper For Preceding South Africa Tour

  5. Gautam Gambhir's Position As Test Coach In Doubt As BCCI Plan Alternatives After SA Whitewash: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  2. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Faces Nick Kyrgios In Controversial 'Battle Of The Sexes' Sequel

  4. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  5. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Survivor Approaches CBI Seeking FIR Against Investigative Officer For ‘Colluding’ with Sengar

  2. West Bengal Begins Special Intensive Revision Hearings For 32 Lakh Voters

  3. TMC Accuses Suvendu Adhikari of ‘Naked Hate Speech’ Over Remarks Against Bangladesh

  4. Sustainable Mining Or Ecological Gamble? The Aravalli Debate

  5. Congress Part Of Anti-India Global Alliance: BJP

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  2. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

World News

  1. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  2. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  3. US Strikes On Islamists Please Evangelicals at Home

  4. Tarique Rahman Completes Voter Registration After 17-Year Exile

  5. All Must Join Hands To Maintain Law And Order: BNP’s Tarique Rahman

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War