What Happened to the Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

The 2010s marked a decisive turning point. When Ek Tha Tiger (2012) arrived, it achieved something deceptively rare. Kabir Khan folded romance into espionage and turned a traditional conflict into an olive branch. Salman Khan’s Tiger was undeniably heroic, yet emotionally porous. His loyalties were tested not just by the nation but by love. The film still involved ISI and R&AW but refused to become a film that divided the two nations. This film eventually laid the groundwork for what would later crystallise as the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe. Around the same time, Neeraj Pandey offered a parallel grammar in Baby (2015), followed by Naam Shabana (2017), which delved into the espionage genre’s nitty-gritty technical processes revolving around intelligence work. Akshay Kumar’s performance in Baby remains one of his most memorable as the clock-ticking adrenaline rush of the film elevates his character. For a brief period, Hindi spy cinema existed in productive tension between these impulses: YRF’s glossy accessibility and Pandey’s realist style. Audiences responded well to both and filmmakers felt emboldened. Then came saturation.