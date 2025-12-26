The Running Man Review | An Explosive Dystopian Reboot That Forgets Where & Why It’s Sprinting

By the time the film reaches its conclusion, it opts for safety. It closes doors instead of opening wounds. For a story about a society addicted to cruelty, the refusal to linger on fallout feels like a betrayal of its premise. The Running Man is not a failure. It is slick, watchable and occasionally sharp. It understands the shape of its source material but not its ferocity. Wright delivers a film that functions efficiently as studio entertainment, while sidestepping the discomfort that once made King’s story sting. The result is a dystopia that looks familiar, sounds timely and feels oddly distant. In chasing balance, the film sacrifices conviction. What remains is a competent, occasionally engaging reboot that never quite earns its urgency. For a story about running for one’s life, it rarely feels like it’s risking anything at all.