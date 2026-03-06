Shah Rukh Khan’s King Builds Massive Cast, Vijayadashami Sequence Wrapped

Summary of this article
Actor Saurabh Shukla has revealed that Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King features a massive ensemble cast.
Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan have reportedly wrapped an elaborate Vijayadashami sequence for the film.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, King continues to generate buzz with its large, star-studded cast.
Excitement around Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King continues to grow as new updates emerge about the scale of the project. Actor Saurabh Shukla, who is part of the film, recently spoke about the star-studded cast and described the film as one of the most ambitious ensemble projects in recent Hindi cinema.
During an interview with Hindi Rush, it was jokingly suggested by Shukla that “70 per cent of the industry” appears to be part of the film. The remark highlighted the sheer number of actors reportedly associated with the project directed by Siddharth Anand.
King draws a massive ensemble cast
The film’s cast is said to include Shah Rukh Khan alongside his daughter Suhana Khan, who will be making her big-screen debut opposite him. The ensemble also reportedly features Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma among others.
Shukla also spoke about his experience working on the film and shared that the shoot had been an enjoyable one. The actor further praised Shah Rukh Khan’s personality and screen presence, while adding that his own role in the film would stand out for audiences.
Vijayadashami sequence featuring Shah Rukh and Suhana wrapped
Meanwhile, production on King is progressing steadily. According to a report by Mid-Day, an elaborate Vijayadashami sequence featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan has recently been completed.
The report stated that the sequence was filmed over eight nights at Ellora Studios in Mira-Bhayandar. A large-scale set was reportedly constructed to recreate the energy and visual spectacle of a Vijayadashami procession.
It was said by a source quoted in the publication that the scene was staged with drums, colours and the celebratory frenzy typically seen during immersion processions. The sequence also involved hundreds of background performers.
The source further revealed that Shah Rukh and Suhana filmed the scene alongside the large crowd, while Suhana was also seen performing several stunt sequences during the shoot.
About King
Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is expected to be a high-octane action thriller featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a rugged and intense avatar. The story reportedly follows a powerful underworld figure navigating a dangerous world, while mentoring a younger character played by Suhana Khan.
The film is also said to unfold across multiple timelines and feature large-scale action set pieces. Music for the film will reportedly be composed by the duo Sachin–Jigar along with Anirudh Ravichander.
Interestingly, the project was earlier reported to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh before Siddharth Anand came on board to helm the film. Shah Rukh Khan and Anand had previously collaborated on the blockbuster Pathaan.
The much-anticipated film King is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 24, 2026.