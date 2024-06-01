Shah Rukh Khan, also known as SRK, is an iconic Indian actor and film producer, born on November 2, 1965, earning the titles "Baadshah of Bollywood" and "King Khan." With over 90 Hindi films, he's received 14 Filmfare Awards and the Padma Shri from the Government of India. Notably successful globally, Khan is acclaimed for diverse roles, from romantic hits like 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' to impactful performances in 'Devdas' and 'Chak De! India.' As of 2015, he co-chairs Red Chillies Entertainment, owns the Kolkata Knight Riders, and is a prominent figure in endorsements. Beyond entertainment, Khan's philanthropy earned him UNESCO's Pyramide con Marni Award in 2011 and the World Economic Forum's Crystal Award in 2018. Recognized in influential lists, he's been named among Newsweek's fifty most powerful people in 2008, ranked among the 50 greatest actors by Empire's readers in 2022, and featured in Time magazine's 2023 list of the 100 most influential people worldwide.