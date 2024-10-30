Don: 1978-Forever

The ‘Vijay’ here was underprivileged yet righteous, willing to put his life at stake for the greater good, and for the education of orphans he found on the road. This righteousness, that became the hallmark of the 1970s commercial films, is testimony of how society then valued this trait. Despite being angry and deprived, materialistic success and respect in society mattered only if it came through righteousness—then the most valued virtue. Ideas of progress that were still rooted in the collective were desirable. The basic expectation of sensitivity and humanity drove the moral compass of the time. D’Silva, ensuring a formal burial for Don, is an image of humanity in death, and in law and order. The restoration of ‘insaniyat’ that was definitive of the 1970s, that rejected singular authoritarianism and prided itself on the idea of a collective.