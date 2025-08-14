Coolie Review | Rajinikanth Delivers Yet Another Blockbuster As Cinema Exits The Hall

Rajinikanth’s wit, timing, swagger and screen presence remain strong at 74, and Coolie leans heavily on his charisma to elicit applause, which the audience is generous with. His sharp dialogue delivery and flitting expressions keep the audience hooked from start to finish. Writer-director Lokesh Kanagaraj decides to rely more on gimmicks, style, action sequences and Girish Gangadharan’s camerawork (some stunning moments against the backdrop of the Vishakapatnam docks) than on the script or good storytelling. He knows that anyone who comes to watch a Rajini film will be invested in the experience, no matter what you throw at them.