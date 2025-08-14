Coolie Review | Rajinikanth Delivers Yet Another Blockbuster As Cinema Exits The Hall

Outlook Rating:
2.5 / 5

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie is a high testosterone action thriller with too many detours and too many cooks.

Lalita Iyer
Lalita Iyer
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rajinikanth in Coolie
Rajinikanth in Coolie Photo: IMDB
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Coolie, despite all its flaws is an out-and-out Rajini rollercoaster—style, drama, action, and emotion.

  • Writer-director Lokesh Kanagaraj is all about gimmicks, style and action sequences.

  • The background score by Anirudh Ravichander lifts every scene.

You don’t go to the cinemas to watch a Rajinikanth film, you go there to be a part of the cinematic drama—a lot of which is happening off screen. Multiply that a few thousand times if you are in Tamil Nadu and you have what is truly an electrified audience. Sadly, what is happening on screen in Coolie is not as electrifying.

Coolie has the grand entries—not just for the Thalaivar, but also for the chief henchman Dayal (Soubin Shahir of Manjummel Boys (2024)) , chief villain Simon (Nagarjuna), chief guest villain Dahaa (Aamir Khan in cameo), and chief Rajini ally Kaleesha (Upendra).

Rajinikanth’s wit, timing, swagger and screen presence remain strong at 74, and Coolie leans heavily on his charisma to elicit applause, which the audience is generous with. His sharp dialogue delivery and flitting expressions keep the audience hooked from start to finish. Writer-director Lokesh Kanagaraj decides to rely more on gimmicks, style, action sequences and Girish Gangadharan’s camerawork (some stunning moments against the backdrop of the Vishakapatnam docks) than on the script or good storytelling. He knows that anyone who comes to watch a Rajini film will be invested in the experience, no matter what you throw at them.

Coolie Poster
Coolie Poster Photo: IMDB
info_icon

While the non-linear narrative is a stylistic element, so are the choreographed Tarantino style action sequences, and close-ups of Rajinikanth’s eyes. Though these are enough to energise the audience, what is sacrificed in the whole process is storytelling. There are too many ideas and sub-plots unfolding all the time. It’s like making the audience go through mental gymnastics in every scene, and not in a nice way that says, “Aha! I figured that out.”

Dayal—who the story opens with—has an interesting arc of pure evil. He plays the leader of the dockyard, which is the venue for all of Simon’s illegal activities. He carries out a public execution and spins a top at the same time, and manages to be exceptionally funny with his moves in a dance sequence featuring Pooja Hegde.

The film starts as a revenge drama of Deva (Rajnikanth) on a mission to avenge his friend Rajshekhar (a restrained Satyaraj, who is some sort of scientist looking to patent a mobile cremator chair), with the help of his daughter Preethi (Shruti Haasan in a role that has gravitas). But it wanders into the various crime syndicates of Simon (gold and diamonds in watch form), multiple flashbacks and, wait for this—heart trafficking!

Coolie still
Coolie still Photo: IMDB
info_icon

In the last ten minutes of the film—by which time you have sat through too many guns and too much blood and never-ending monologues—arrives Aamir Khan, in a chopper no less, laden with tattoos and flanked by six huskies. We are supposed to be impressed, but I was immediately thinking animal welfare and optimum temperature for huskies.

Nagarjuna is clearly showing off an impressive head of hair, a toned body, some great jackets and skin, which is aglow most of the time. But he is limited to one expression throughout the film, when the camera is not panning his bloodshot eyes or catching him stuff a burger into his face just before he unloads some more bullets. Strangely, he begets a paavam son in the film played by Kanna Ravi, who works as a customs officer and rides a bus with his sweetheart.

But Coolie, despite all its flaws is an out-and-out Rajini rollercoaster—style, drama, action, and emotion—all at full throttle. The background score by Anirudh Ravichander lifts every scene, especially the action sequences, which are often too long-drawn to keep you at the edge of your seat.

The point is—if you can summon a stadium full of people to show up just for the sake of your stardom, shouldn’t you be reading and okaying better scripts?

Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu in Maareesan 2025 - IMDB
Maareesan Movie Review| Road Trip Derailed By Clumsy Vigilante Drama

BY Lalita Iyer

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  3. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  4. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  5. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son