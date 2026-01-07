Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram First Look Poster Reveals Her Action Avatar

Samantha's Maa Inti Bangaaram's poster hints at a gritty yet quirky narrative. It is directed by Nandini Reddy.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Maa Inti Bangaaram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the first look poster of Maa Inti Bangaaram. Photo: Instagram
  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu returns to Telugu cinema with Maa Inti Bangaaram.

  • First look poster highlights a grounded, action-driven role.

  • Samantha performs her own stunts and produces the film.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram marks the actor's return to Telugu cinema. The first look poster was unveiled on Wednesday. It features Samantha standing inside a bus, dressed in a saree, her intense gaze suggesting an action-packed story set in everyday spaces.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram poster

Known for her physically demanding performances in recent years, Samantha continues that momentum in Maa Inti Bangaaram by performing her own stunts. The visual language of the poster hints at a film that blends grounded realism with sharp energy, placing its lead character firmly at the centre of the action.

Maa Inti Bangaaram's trailer will be out on January 9 at 10 am.

Have a look at the poster here.

A reunion with Nandini Reddy

Maa Inti Bangaaram reunites Samantha with director Nandini Reddy after their successful collaboration on Oh! Baby. The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth in key roles. Alongside acting, Samantha is also producing the film under her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures.

Speaking at a recent press interaction, the actress shared, “We’re building a space for stories that move you, stories that stay long after the credits roll.” She added that Maa Inti Bangaaram reflects values of love, belonging and emotional connection.

Samantha on her role as an actor and producer

Reflecting on her dual role, Samantha spoke about her transition from actor to producer as a process of growth, learning and unlearning. She has also highlighted her interest in shaping stories that feel honest, emotionally resonant and enduring.

With its first look alone, Maa Inti Bangaaram positions her in a bold new action avatar, signalling a Telugu film driven by character, intent and physical intensity.

