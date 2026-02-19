Thadayam Trailer: Samuthirakani, Sshivada Lead The Gripping Crime Thriller

Thadayam series on Zee5 brings Samuthirakani and Sshivada together for a tense Tamil crime drama inspired by real events.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Thadayam
Samuthirakani and Sshivada's Thadayam will stream on Zee5. Photo: YouTube
info_icon
Summary of this article

  • Thadayam series on Zee5 is inspired by the 1999 border crimes.

  • Samuthirakani and Sshivada lead the Tamil crime drama.

  • The psychological thriller streams on February 27, 2026.

Thadayam series on Zee5 brings together Samuthirakani and Sshivada in a gripping Tamil crime drama rooted in real incidents. Inspired by crimes reported along the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh border in 1999, the show promises a tense investigation layered with psychological depth.

The recently released trailer introduces a landscape gripped by fear. A string of midnight murders unsettles a cluster of rural villages, with each crime scene marked by the theft of sacred marriage symbols. With little physical evidence and rising panic, the investigation slowly reveals what may be a ritualistic pattern behind the killings.

Thadayam based on real events: What to expect

Samuthirakani plays SI Adhiyaman, a newly transferred officer who approaches the case with patience rather than aggression. He has described the series as grounded and authentic, noting that it avoids loud heroics and instead focuses on observation and the human mind.

Sshivada steps in as Inspector Lakshmi, a determined officer navigating professional pressure and emotional strain. Her character stands firm as the horror deepens, adding an emotional anchor to the narrative. Together, the two officers attempt to restore calm in a community haunted by suspicion and grief.

Yash's Toxic Teaser Release Date - Instagram
Toxic Teaser Release Date Announced As Yash Turns Self-Destructive In New Poster

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Related Content

Navinkumar Palanivel’s psychological crime thriller

Directed by Navinkumar Palanivel, Thadayam explores more than just crime. It examines fear, belief and obsession within a tightly knit rural society. The storytelling leans into atmosphere, allowing silence and unease to carry as much weight as dialogue.

The series blends investigative procedure with psychological tension, aiming to show how such crimes affect not just victims but entire communities. Rather than relying on spectacle, it builds dread through detail and character.

Chatha Pacha OTT release date out - X
Chatha Pacha OTT Release: When And Where To Watch The Malayalam Action Comedy

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Thadayam will begin streaming on Zee5 from February 27, 2026.

Published At:
