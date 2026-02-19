Chatha Pacha OTT Release: When And Where To Watch The Malayalam Action Comedy

Chatha Pacha is currently streaming on a leading OTT platform.
It is available to stream in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
Directed by debutant Adhvaith Nayar, Chatha Pacha stars Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Ishan Shoukath, and Vishak Nair in the lead roles, with Mammootty in a cameo role.
Chatha Pacha, the Malayalam action comedy which hit the theatres on January 22, has made its way to OTT. Directed by debutant Adhvaith Nayar, Chatha Pacha stars Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Ishan Shoukath, and Vishak Nair in the lead roles, with a special cameo appearance by Mammootty. The film is about a group of youngsters from Mattancherry who introduce WWE-inspired fight nights in their area.
When and where to watch Chatha Pacha on OTT
It has started streaming on Netflix from today (February 19) in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
Ahead of the OTT release, Roshan Mathew opened up about transforming into the character of Vetri, a role inspired by American wrestler Kane. In an Instagram post, he praised his trainer, Ajith, who helped him to achieve the chiselled physique for the film.
"Ajithetta, I know this is no big deal for you considering what you’ve achieved in the past. But the work we did together helped me feel secure on set and that counts for a lot. I’ve seen many stories of physical transformations where an unreal amount of dedication and discipline combined with robotic consistency gives results but you know our journey was none of that. This one was messy - full of freak accidents and injuries and dietary restrictions and lack of time and every hurdle possible being thrown at us by life. To have gotten even this far despite all that deserves some appreciation (sic)," he wrote.
Chatha Pacha opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. The performances and the action choreography were praised, but many felt that the writing was weak.
Director Adhavith penned the story, while the screenplay and dialogues were written by Sanoop Thykoodam. Music was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, marking their Malayalam debut. The background score was done by Mujeeb Majeed.
It reportedly earned a worldwide gross of Rs 33.25 crore.