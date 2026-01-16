Chatha Pacha Trailer Promises Wrestling Chaos As Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan Enter the Ring

The Chatha Pacha trailer introduces a loud, chaotic world of underground wrestling in Kochi.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chatha Pacha
Chatha Pacha Poster Photo: IMDb
Summary
  • Chatha Pacha trailer dives into Kochi’s underground wrestling scene, blending action, humour and rebellion-driven storytelling.

  • Roshan Mathew and Arjun Ashokan headline the film, portraying flawed characters pulled into a chaotic wrestling movement.

  • Mammootty’s cameo and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy’s music have amplified buzz around the Malayalam movie.

The Chatha Pacha trailer throws viewers straight into the loud, messy and fiercely passionate world of underground wrestling in Kochi. Directed by debutant filmmaker Adhvaith Nayar, the film sets itself apart by blending action, humour and raw emotion, all rooted in a subculture rarely explored in Malayalam cinema.

Roshan Mathew and Arjun Ashokan lead the chaos

Roshan Mathew's character enters the story with emotional weight. Recently released from prison and trying to rebuild his relationship with his daughter, he finds himself drawn into the violent yet oddly liberating world of wrestling. Arjun Ashokan brings restless energy to the ring, while the ensemble cast adds texture to the rebellion-driven narrative.

From the opening moments, the Chatha Pacha movie trailer establishes its central conflict. A group of young men, driven by obsession and defiance, attempt to introduce costume wrestling to the city. Their dream faces resistance from families, society and political forces, pushing them to create their own underground event, fittingly titled Friday Fight Night.

Watch the trailer here:

The Chatha Pacha film trailer relies heavily on fast cuts, stylised action, and a pounding background score, giving it an adrenaline-fuelled rhythm. The wrestling bouts feel less polished and more primal, reinforcing the film’s raw tone.

Mammootty cameo and technical highlights

One of the biggest talking points is the teased cameo by Mammootty. Though his character remains unrevealed, the final moments suggest his role will carry narrative weight. The film also marks the Malayalam debut of composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, with action choreography by Kalai Kingson and background score by Mujeeb Majeed.

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies is set to release in theatres on 22 January 2026.

