Lockdown OTT Release Update: When And Where To Watch Anupama Parameswaran's Tamil Film Online

Anupama Parameswaran's Lockdown is currently streaming on a leading OTT platform.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Lockdown movie OTT
Lockdown movie OTT release date our Photo: X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Anupama Parameswaran's Lockdown is currently streaming on a leading OTT platform.

  • Direcetd by AR Jeeva, and produced by Lyca Productions, the thriller was released in theatres on January 30.

  • Here's Lockdown Tamil movie OTT release update.

Anupama Parameswaran-starrer Lockdown is now available to stream online. Direcetd by AR Jeeva, and produced by Lyca Productions, the thriller was released in theatres on January 30 after multiple delays. Now, more than a month after its theatrical release, it is streaming on a leading OTT platform in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Here are details of Lockdown Tamil movie OTT release.

When and where to watch Lockdown movie online

Lockdown is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video from March 11 onwards.

On Wednesday, Lyca Productions took to its X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, "A story of fear, resilience, and survival reaches your screens. #Lockdown now streaming on Amazon Prime (sic)."

Sitaare Zameen Par Will Be Available On OTT - IMDb
Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par Heads To SonyLIV After Actor Ruled Out OTT Release

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About Lockdown

Lockdown was postponed several times. Initially, it was scheduled for release on December 5, 2025, but was postponed due to the Cyclone Ditwah. It was pushed to December 12, and was delayed again due to "unforeseen circumstances". Finally, it released in January.

Set in 2020 Covid-19 pandemic, the film revolves around Anitha (Anupama Parameswaran), a young woman from a middle-class family, who struggles to get a night-shift job against her parents' wish. Her life turns upside down due to a tragic incident and she is isolated during the lockdown, battling her own demons, finding to come out of her miseries.

Related Content
Upcoming South Indian Releases On OTT And Theatre - IMDb
South Indian OTT and Theatrical Releases This Week: Made in Korea, Resort, Police Family And More
Sitaare Zameen Par Will Be Available On OTT - IMDb
Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par Heads To SonyLIV After Actor Ruled Out OTT Release
South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (March 2-8, 2026) - X
South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (March 2-8, 2026): With Love, Gandhi Talks, Dheeram, Mrithyunjay And More
Vaa Vaathiyaar OTT release date announced - Amazon Prime Video
Vaa Vaathiyaar OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Karthi Starrer Action Comedy
Related Content

It opened to poor reviews upon its theatrical release.

Upcoming South Indian Releases On OTT And Theatre - IMDb
South Indian OTT and Theatrical Releases This Week: Made in Korea, Resort, Police Family And More

BY Aishani Biswas

Lockdown cast

Apart from Anupama, the film also starred Charlie, Livingston, Indhumathi, Rajkumar, Shamji, Abhirami, Ravathi, Sanjivie, Priya Ganesh, Nirosha, Priya Venkat, Lollu Saba Maran, Vinayak Raj, Vidhu, and Asha.

The music was composed by NR Raghunanthan and Siddharth Vipin, KA Sakthivel handled the cinematography and editing was done by VJ Sabu Joseph.

It was premiered at the 56th International Film Festival of India, in Goa.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shivam Dubey Makes Filmy Return To Mumbai Via Train After Winning T20 World Cup In Ahmedabad

  2. ODI World Cup, WTC Wins Bigger Than T20 WC Victory: Manjrekar's Tweet Creates Stir On Social Media

  3. IPL 2026: Ravindra Jadeja Turns 'Rehman Dakait' In Rajasthan Royals' Creative Announcement Video

  4. Arshdeep Singh Gets Punished By ICC After Daryl Mitchell Incident During T20 World Cup 2026 Final

  5. IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Former Australian Opener Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

  4. Saina Nehwal Joins India's International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Iran Sought Permission for 3 Ships to Dock In Indian Ports: Jaishankar

  2. Day In Pics: March 10, 2026

  3. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  4. Three Days in Tihar: JNU Student Leader’s Diary of Arrest, Humiliation, Solidarity

  5. J&K Congress Protests Against PM Modi, Demands Resignation Over 'Surrender' To US

Entertainment News

  1. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  2. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  3. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  4. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  5. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  2. Tehran Times Publishes Faces Of Slain Children, Issues Direct Challenge To Trump

  3. Minab’s Small Coffins

  4. IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Resigns

  5. Of Les Miserables, Of Ali Khamenei

Latest Stories

  1. LPG Crunch Hits Restaurants In India As War In West Asia Disrupts Supply

  2. Jaishankar Holds Third Call With Iran’s Foreign Minister Amid Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

  3. US Grants India 30-Day Waiver To Accept Russian Oil Already At Sea Amid Iran Conflict

  4. Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 Nominations: Homebound, Black Warrant Lead In Film And Web Series Categories

  5. UN Warns Strait Of Hormuz Disruption Could Raise Global Food And Energy Prices

  6. Six Militants Arrested In Manipur, 10 Acres Of Poppy Cultivation Destroyed

  7. Miley Cyrus Returns As Hannah Montana In 20th Anniversary Special – Trailer, Release Date Out

  8. Pakistan, Bangladesh Shut Schools To Conserve Fuel As Middle East Conflict Drives Oil Prices Higher