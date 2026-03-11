Lockdown OTT Release Update: When And Where To Watch Anupama Parameswaran's Tamil Film Online

Summary of this article
Anupama Parameswaran's Lockdown is currently streaming on a leading OTT platform.
Direcetd by AR Jeeva, and produced by Lyca Productions, the thriller was released in theatres on January 30.
Here's Lockdown Tamil movie OTT release update.
Anupama Parameswaran-starrer Lockdown is now available to stream online. Direcetd by AR Jeeva, and produced by Lyca Productions, the thriller was released in theatres on January 30 after multiple delays. Now, more than a month after its theatrical release, it is streaming on a leading OTT platform in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Here are details of Lockdown Tamil movie OTT release.
When and where to watch Lockdown movie online
Lockdown is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video from March 11 onwards.
On Wednesday, Lyca Productions took to its X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, "A story of fear, resilience, and survival reaches your screens. #Lockdown now streaming on Amazon Prime (sic)."
About Lockdown
Lockdown was postponed several times. Initially, it was scheduled for release on December 5, 2025, but was postponed due to the Cyclone Ditwah. It was pushed to December 12, and was delayed again due to "unforeseen circumstances". Finally, it released in January.
Set in 2020 Covid-19 pandemic, the film revolves around Anitha (Anupama Parameswaran), a young woman from a middle-class family, who struggles to get a night-shift job against her parents' wish. Her life turns upside down due to a tragic incident and she is isolated during the lockdown, battling her own demons, finding to come out of her miseries.
It opened to poor reviews upon its theatrical release.
Lockdown cast
Apart from Anupama, the film also starred Charlie, Livingston, Indhumathi, Rajkumar, Shamji, Abhirami, Ravathi, Sanjivie, Priya Ganesh, Nirosha, Priya Venkat, Lollu Saba Maran, Vinayak Raj, Vidhu, and Asha.
The music was composed by NR Raghunanthan and Siddharth Vipin, KA Sakthivel handled the cinematography and editing was done by VJ Sabu Joseph.
It was premiered at the 56th International Film Festival of India, in Goa.