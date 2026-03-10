Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par Heads To SonyLIV After Actor Ruled Out OTT Release

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is set for an OTT release after the actor earlier said the film would avoid streaming platforms.

Sitaare Zameen Par
  • Sitaare Zameen Par to stream on SonyLIV after theatrical run.

  • Aamir Khan earlier ruled out OTT release for the film.

  • Sports drama earned over ₹265 crore worldwide.

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par is finally set to arrive on OTT, months after the actor had insisted the film would not release on streaming platforms. According to an official announcement by SonyLIV, the film will soon premiere on the platform, marking a significant shift from the earlier digital strategy chosen by the makers.

Sitaare Zameen Par OTT Release Update

When the film was released in theatres, Aamir Khan had repeatedly said that Sitaare Zameen Par would skip OTT entirely. Instead, he introduced a pay-per-view model where viewers could rent the film directly on YouTube after its theatrical run. The approach sparked discussion across the industry about the evolving relationship between theatres and streaming platforms.

Now, several months after its theatrical debut, the film is preparing for a digital outing on SonyLIV. In a statement, the streaming service said the title represents an important milestone, as Sitaare Zameen Par will become the platform’s first Hindi theatrical film to premiere on its service.

Film’s Journey From Theatres To Streaming

Sitaare Zameen Par was released in cinemas in June last year and received a largely positive response from audiences and critics. The sports drama performed well at the box office, reportedly earning more than ₹265 crore worldwide.

Before its OTT move, the film was made available online through YouTube’s pay-per-view model. It began streaming there on August 1 and could be rented by viewers for ₹100. The strategy was part of Aamir Khan’s effort to support theatrical releases before moving films to digital platforms.

At a press conference in Mumbai during the film’s promotional run, the actor had openly acknowledged that he had earlier denied plans of releasing the film online because he wanted to protect its theatrical business.

About the film

Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is considered a spiritual follow-up to Aamir Khan’s 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. The story follows a basketball coach who, after a legal setback, is required by the court to train a team of neurodivergent individuals.

The film features Aamir Khan alongside Genelia Deshmukh, Ashish Pendse, Aroush Datta, Aayush Bhansali, Rishi Shahani, Gopikrishnan K Varma, Rishabh Jain, Vedant Sharma, Simran Mangeshkar, Samvit Desai and Naman Misra.

While SonyLIV has confirmed that the film will stream on the platform, the official premiere date for its OTT release is yet to be announced.

