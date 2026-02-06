Sabar Bonda on OTT: Sundance-Winning Marathi LGBTQ+ Drama Finds Netflix Home

Marking Rohan Parashuram Kanawade’s feature debut as writer and director, the film follows Anand, played by Manoj, a city-based man who returns to his hometown after a family death and reconnects with his childhood friend Balya, portrayed by Suraaj Suman. Set against a rural backdrop, the story sensitively examines grief, intimacy and queer identity, with Jayshri Jagtap in a significant supporting role. Produced by Neeraj Churi, Mohamed Khaki, Kaushik Ray, Hareesh Reddypalli, Naren Chandavarkar, and Siddharth Meer, the film’s eventual Netflix release reflects both the resilience of its team and the growing visibility of regional independent cinema on global streaming platforms.