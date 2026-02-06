Sabar Bonda on OTT: Sundance-Winning Marathi LGBTQ+ Drama Finds Netflix Home

Sabar Bonda on OTT has ended months of speculation, as the celebrated Marathi LGBTQ+ drama begins streaming on Netflix. The film, directed by Rohan Parashuram Kanawade in his feature debut, had drawn global attention after its historic premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, yet remained unavailable online despite growing audience demand.
Sabar Bonda on OTT: A Sundance Winner Finally Streams
Netflix confirmed the arrival with a social media announcement describing the film as a story shaped by rituals of loss and unexpected connection. For the makers, the digital release carries emotional weight. In an earlier interview with Hollywood Reporter India, Kanawade spoke about the silence from streaming platforms despite the film’s festival recognition. He revealed that the financial risks were deeply personal, with the lead producer mortgaging his Mumbai home to support the project.
A Landmark Marathi Film at Sundance
Sabar Bonda became the first Marathi-language feature to premiere at Sundance, where it won the Grand Jury Prize. It also secured the Audience Award for Narrative Features and Best Performance for Bhushaan Manoj at the 2025 Inside Out Film and Video Festival.
The story follows Anand, played by Bhushaan Manoj, who returns to his rural hometown after a family death. There, he reconnects with his childhood friend Balya, portrayed by Suraaj Suman. Through restrained storytelling, the film explores grief, intimacy, and queer identity within a conservative rural landscape. Jayshri Jagtap appears in a significant supporting role.
Why the Netflix release matters
The arrival of Sabar Bonda on OTT signals a widening space for regional independent cinema on global streaming platforms. For audiences who had only read about its festival success, the Netflix release now offers direct access to one of the most talked-about Marathi films of the year.
Sabar Bonda is already streaming on Netflix