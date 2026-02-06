Zayn Malik Confirms 31-Date Konnakol Tour Alongside Fifth Album Announcement; Check Out Details Here

About Zayn Malik's Konnakol Tour

The Dusk Till Dawn singer will kick off his concert on May 12 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Then he will head to Mexico in June and will perform across the United States in July and August. His first show in America starts on July 19 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, with additional shows in Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Chicago, Nashville, Phoenix, and Los Angeles. The first leg of the US tour will conclude on September 5 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, followed by South American shows in October. It will return to the United States for its last leg with its final show on November 20 at the Kaseya Center in Miami.