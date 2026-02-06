Zayn Malik Confirms 31-Date Konnakol Tour Alongside Fifth Album Announcement; Check Out Details Here

Singer Zayn Malik announced his solo tour, following the title reveal of his fifth solo album.
Titled Konnakol, the new album will release on April 17.
After that, he will kick off his world tour in May.
On Thursday (February 5), Zayn Malik announced his fifth solo album, titled Konnakol. Following this, he made yet another announcement. Malik will kick-start his Konnakol Tour in May from Manchester, England and will cover cities across North America, South America, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. It marks his first major solo tour since his exit from One Direction in 2015. Here are the details about Zayn Malik's upcoming world tour.
About Zayn Malik's Konnakol Tour
The Dusk Till Dawn singer will kick off his concert on May 12 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Then he will head to Mexico in June and will perform across the United States in July and August. His first show in America starts on July 19 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, with additional shows in Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Chicago, Nashville, Phoenix, and Los Angeles. The first leg of the US tour will conclude on September 5 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, followed by South American shows in October. It will return to the United States for its last leg with its final show on November 20 at the Kaseya Center in Miami.
India is not included in Zayn Malik's 2026 tour, which has disappointed his Indian fans.
"Announcing THE KONNAKOL TOUR, my first ever headline arena & stadium tour. Sign-up for pre-sale ticket access at inzayn.com/tour," wrote Zayn while announcing the tour.
Zyan Malik tour ticket booking details
The pre-sales begin Tuesday, February 10. General ticket on-sale begins Friday, February 13, at 10 am local time.
Zayn Malik's fifth studio album
Confirming his fifth studio album Konnakol, Zayn revealed that it is set to release on April 17. The lead single Die For Me, released on February 6.
He shared the cover photo of his album on Instagram and wrote, "It’s that time again, I have been lucky enough to make a fifth studio album…My new album, KONNAKOL, out April 17 “Die for Me” is out this Friday (sic)."
It can be pre-ordered on shop.inzayn.com
On his new album, the 33-year-old singer, in a statement, shard, "It’s that time again, I have been lucky enough to make a fifth studio album…Konnakol in its definition is the act of creating percussive sounds with one’s voice, but what it means to me lies somewhere much deeper," according to Billboard.
Zayn’s first solo album, Mind of Mine, was released in 2016, followed by Icarus Falls (2018) and Nobody Is Listening (2021). Room Under The Stairs (2024) was his fourth solo album.