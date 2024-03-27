Zayn Malik Recalls 'Good Times' With One Direction, Expresses His Desire To Collaborate With THIS Singer

Popular singer Zayn Malik is looking back on his past while also setting goals for his future. During a live chat with fans on the streaming platform Stationhead on March 25, the former One Direction member candidly discussed his upcoming music and his aspirations moving forward.
During the broadcast, which ironically occurred exactly nine years after the singer shocked fans worldwide by announcing his departure from the boy band on the same day in 2015, the ‘Dusk till Dawn’ singer shared that he’s been enjoying listening to the music he and his One Direction band-mates created. He fondly reminisced about his time with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne.
“I’ve been listening to a bit of One Direction music recently, reminiscing,” he said, labeling it, “Good times.” The singer went on to add, “We made some good music as a band. We were pretty good.”
Formed in 2010 on the X Factor, One Direction attained popularity all across the globe and despite the band’s disbandment, infamously, a hiatus, their songs are still sung by all. Malik departed the British boyband in 2015 to embark on solo activities, and since then, has collaborated with artists like Taylor Swift, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Kehlani and Sia. Now, he’s hoping to add Miley Cyrus to his list of collaborations.
“I’d like to do a collaboration with her,” he said during the same live stream. “I like her recent music a lot. She’s got a sick voice and I think we could do something really cool together especially in line with what my new record sounds like. Miley, if you heard this, and you’re interested, I’m here. Let’s do something,” he said of the Grammy-winner.
The live stream was held at the heels of Malik’s digital single ‘What I Am,’ which dropped on March 15. He is gearing up for the release of his fourth studio album, ‘Room Under the Stairs,’ on May 17.