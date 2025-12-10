Aryan Khan The Bads Of Bollywood Tops IMDb List Of Most Popular Indian Show Of 2025

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is named as the Most Popular Indian Show of the year by IMDb.
Aryan Khan called it a "pop cultural phenomenon."
Netflix's another show Black Warrant grabbed the second position.
Netflix's Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is named as the Most Popular Indian Show of 2025 by IMDb. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd., the Netflix original series has claimed the No. 1 position in a ranking shaped by over 250 million monthly IMDb visitors worldwide.
Aryan Khan spoke about the achievement in a statement to IMDb. He called The Ba***ds of Bollywood “a pop cultural phenomenon” that captures “the madness, the magic, the mischief, and the raw ambition that fuels this industry. No soft edges, no pretending, we told the story the way it deserved to be told, and audiences across the world showed up for it in a massive way.”
He added, “The memes, the fan edits, the arguments, the obsession- that’s a show becoming part of culture, not just a weekend watch.”
The second spot on IMDb’s list is grabbed by Zahan Kapoor starrer, Vikramaditya Motwane-directed prison drama Black Warrant. Paatal Lok Season 2, starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh and Gul Panag, is at No. 3, and TVF’s Panchayat Season 4 is at No. 4, Khauf is at No. 6, Special Ops Season 2 at No. 7, The Family Man Season 3 is at No. 9, and Criminal Justice: A Family Matter at No. 10.
Netflix's two other shows are also on the top 10 list of IMDb: Mandala Murders at No. 5 and Khakee: The Bengal Chapter at No. 8.
Netflix and Prime Video grabbed four spots each, and JioHotstar was at two.
For the unversed, the list covers Indian releases from January to November, which have a user rating of six or higher.