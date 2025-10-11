Self-Deprecating, Not Disrespectful: Aryan Khan Admits Bads Of Bollywood Has 'Scenes Inspired By Realities'

Aryan Khan admitted that his show The Bads of Bollywood does include moments and scenes inspired by real experiences.

Aryan Khan, The Bads of Bollywood
Aryan Khan on controversy around The Bads of Bollywood Photo: Instagram/Aryan Khan
  • Aryan Khan opens up about the controversy surrounding his directorial debut, The Bads of Bollywood

  • He said that the show didn't mean to offend or disrespect anyone

  • Aryan also said that the industry people were "extremely sporting," and his team didn't cross the lines of sensitivity while writing the show

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan stepped into the world of entertainment by making his directorial debut with Netflix's The Bads of Bollywood, which released on the OTT giant on September 18, 2025. The show earned mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. However, it landed into controversy as there was criticism that certain scenes were inspired by real-life events and experiences. In a recent interview, Aryan has finally opened up about the controversy surrounding his Netflix series.

Aryan says his show didn't mean to disrespect or offend anyone

In an interview with Variety, Aryan, 27, said that they wanted to be "self-deprecating, but not disrespectful" anywhere." He thinks he has "maintained that line correctly, and the guardrails were self-imposed," mostly because, "making something about the industry and being a part of the industry, there has to be — there is a lot of respect."

"People being able to take jokes on themselves, I feel, is the first and most important thing about comedy. Take a joke on yourself and then spread the love," he added.

Aryan added that the industry people were "extremely sporting," and his team didn't cross the lines of sensitivity while writing the show.

Aryan admits some scenes were inspired by realities

Aryan also shared that they got "some notes on certain scenes where they were like, ‘Oh, this is too this, or this is too that,’ but then I took a stand. If you don’t like it, I mean, the show is not meant for you… your 18-year-old kid might like it, or your uncle might like it who enjoys certain kinds of humour."

However, he admitted that his show has certain things and scenes, inspired by "certain realities, and there’ll be exaggerations."

"It’s not obviously a documentary," he added.

Aryan's clarification comes after IRS officer Sameer Wankhede's defamation case over an alleged defamatory portrayal of him in the web series. The former NCB Mumbai zonal director moved the Delhi high court against Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Netflix, and others, claiming that the show contains “false, malicious, and defamatory content” intended to malign his image.

In his lawsuit, he also sought Rs 2 crore in damages over Aryan's debut series The Bads of Bollywood.

He also claimed that the Netflix show has damaged the professional reputation of the anti-drug enforcement agencies by showing them in a negative light.

