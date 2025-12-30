Mrinal Sen Death Anniversary | Inscribing Hunger And Ethics In Cinema

Much like Calcutta 71, Akaler Sandhane approaches the famine through the gaze of an outsider who did not endure the crisis directly, but attempts to look into the lives of those who did. The film follows a crew trying to reconstruct the famine using texts, documents and archival material gathered during their research. The opening credits roll with Hei Samalo Dhan, composed by Salil Chowdhury in the aftermath of the famine and the Tebhaga movement—a song voiced from the perspective of farmers who refuse to surrender their paddy, no matter the cost. Right after the opening credits, a villager retorts, “City people have come to record the famine that is written all over us”—a moment that powerfully suggests how the famine’s aftermath continued to haunt rural life even as late as 1980. Later, when the production manager hoards a large amount of food to feed the crew from the small village market, a passerby mentions how the crew, while capturing the famine, has inadvertently created one in the village.