An Artist Longs For Kolkata Of The Yore

A

Anjan: Yes. When the mutual exchange ends, the relationship ceases to exist for me. Despite loving Badal Sircar, I couldn't accept his 'Third Theatre' philosophy. I didn't want to argue with someone I loved, so I moved away.

​I don’t go to film premieres because if a movie is bad, I can’t lie about it. I avoid weddings because I won't recognize most of the relatives. I still hate picking up the phone. But I’ve never disrespected anyone. I just move away. People might think I’m an arrogant , rude person, but I can’t maintain a connection just for social etiquette. I’m grateful to my wife and son; whatever social links I have left are because of them.