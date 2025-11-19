India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

A

The July–August uprising rekindled a sense of hope and renewal across Bangladesh. When Sheikh Hasina fled the country, Bangladesh was left in a state of collapse — the economy was sinking under heavy debt, institutions were collapsing, and much of the country resembled a warzone. To come out of that in just over a year is nothing short of extraordinary. Our foremost achievement has been restoring stability in a deeply destabilised nation. The economy, once on the brink, has started to recover. The banking sector has shown steady improvement and the Bangladeshi Taka which was depreciating rapidly against the dollar during Hasina’s final years has now stabilised. We also cleared a huge amount of foreign debt, including over 900 million dollars owed to Adani, which the former government had defaulted on. Today, our reserves are stable, exports have risen by more than 9 percent, and the garments industry is once again thriving. A lot has been said about law and order, but official figures show a sharp fall in crime since the interim government took office. The country’s foreign policy is now more balanced. Bangladesh now maintains constructive relations with all major global powers including China, the United States, and the European Union. Moreover, Professor Yunus’s initiative to revive SAARC also reflects our renewed commitment to regional cooperation and collective growth. We set up 11 commissions to drive structural reform, and several have already implemented key judicial measures aimed at safeguarding democracy and preventing a return to authoritarianism. Challenges remain, especially within the bureaucracy, but we believe the country is finally moving in the right direction.