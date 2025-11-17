Sporadic Incidents Of Violence In Dhaka Ahead Of ICT Ruling On Sheikh Hasina’s Crimes-Against-Humanity

Bangladesh witnessed sporadic violence on Monday, including arson and crude bomb blasts, as heavy security was deployed ahead of a special tribunal verdict against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina in a case of alleged crimes against humanity.
Tensions escalated as Dhaka Metropolitan Police instructed personnel to shoot violent protesters on sight, with ICT-BD prosecutors seeking the death penalty for Hasina.
Sporadic incidents of violence were reported across Bangladesh on Monday amid tight security ahead of a special tribunal’s verdict against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina in a case concerning alleged crimes against humanity.
Dhaka, an otherwise busy capital of the country, saw unusually empty streets today, with rare sighting of cars and rickshaws navigating intersections guarded by heavy police presence.
As the day unfolded, scattered outbreaks of unrest were reported in the capital.
Protesters set fire to tree trunks and tyres to block roads, while several crude bomb blasts shook neighbourhoods across Dhaka.
Monday's ruling by a special tribunal against Hasina is in a case of suspected crimes against humanity. Bangladesh implemented increased security around Dhaka and other areas overnight amid intermittent arson and crude bomb assaults.
Following allegations that Hasina's now-disbanded Awami League had declared a two-day closure ahead of the International Crimes Tribunal–Bangladesh (ICT-BD) judgement, authorities ordered a strict military, paramilitary, and police vigil.
On Sunday night, unidentified individuals detonated two crude bombs outside the home of an advisory council member of interim government chief Professor Muhammad Yunus, set fire to the vehicle dumping corner of a police station complex, and caused explosions at multiple intersections in the capital.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) asked its personnel to shoot violent protesters on sight as tensions spiralled. ICT-BD prosecutors have sought the death penalty for Hasina, 78.