Sporadic Incidents Of Violence In Dhaka Ahead Of ICT Ruling On Sheikh Hasina’s Crimes-Against-Humanity

Monday's ruling by a special tribunal against Hasina is in a case of suspected crimes against humanity. Bangladesh implemented increased security around Dhaka and other areas overnight amid intermittent arson and crude bomb assaults.



Following allegations that Hasina's now-disbanded Awami League had declared a two-day closure ahead of the International Crimes Tribunal–Bangladesh (ICT-BD) judgement, authorities ordered a strict military, paramilitary, and police vigil.