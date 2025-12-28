Chhattisgarh: Police Injured, Vehicles Torched As Coal Mining Protest Turns Violent In Raigarh

Violence erupted during a sit-in against the Gare Pelma Sector-I coal project after clashes between protesters and police in Tamnar

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chhattisgarh protest violence Raigarh coal mining protest Tamnar Gare Pelma coal block
People from 14 villages affected by the Gare Pelma Sector-I coal block have been staging a sit-in at CHP chowk in Libra village since December 12. Photo: X Screengrab
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Several policemen were injured and government vehicles torched as a protest against a coal mining project turned violent in Raigarh.

  • Protesters opposing the Gare Pelma Sector-I coal block alleged irregularities in the public hearing process.

  • The state administration said the situation is under control, while political leaders blamed government action for the clashes.

Several police personnel were injured and multiple vehicles were torched on Saturday after a protest against a coal mining project escalated into violence in the Tamnar area of Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district, officials said.

According to PTI, the violence broke out during an ongoing sit-in by villagers opposing the Gare Pelma Sector-I coal block, with the mob allegedly storming the coal handling plant (CHP) of Jindal Power Limited, setting fire to a conveyor belt, two tractors and other vehicles, and vandalising office premises.

PTI reported that tension gripped the area after protesters resorted to stone-pelting and arson, torching a police bus, a jeep and an ambulance, while several other government vehicles were damaged.

People from 14 villages affected by the Gare Pelma Sector-I coal block have been staging a sit-in at CHP chowk in Libra village since December 12, protesting a public hearing held on December 8 at Dhaurabhatha for environmental clearance of the project, the district administration said in a statement.

“On Saturday morning, around 300 protesters gathered at the site, and some of them allegedly blocked the road, disrupting traffic. Senior revenue and police officials intervened around 10 am and persuaded the protesters to return to their tents at the designated protest site,” the statement said.

Related Content
Related Content

However, the situation deteriorated as more villagers joined the protest. “The crowd continued to swell as people from nearby villages joined, taking the strength to around 1,000. Despite repeated appeals through loudspeakers by revenue and police officials to maintain peace, the crowd allegedly turned violent around 2.30 pm, broke police barricades and attacked personnel with stones and sticks,” the statement added.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Anil Vishwakarma, Tamnar police station in-charge Kamla Pusam and a constable sustained serious injuries, while several other police personnel, including women officers, were also hurt, officials said.

“The mob then allegedly set ablaze a police bus, a jeep and an ambulance, besides damaging several other government vehicles. The protesters then reportedly moved towards the Jindal company's coal handling plant (CHP), forced their way inside and torched a conveyor belt, two tractors and other vehicles, besides vandalising the office premises,” the release said.

PTI reported that efforts to defuse the situation continued even after local legislator from Lailunga Vidyawati Sidar, Raigarh Collector Mayank Chaturvedi and Superintendent of Police Divyang Patel reached the spot, but stone-pelting resumed and another incident of arson was reported inside the CHP.

Police said the situation remained tense but under control, with security stepped up across the area.

Collector Mayank Chaturvedi told reporters that villagers had been protesting peacefully for the past 15 days and that the administration had been providing necessary facilities. “On Saturday at around 2 to 2.30 pm, some anti-social elements provoked protesters and stone-pelting began, injuring security personnel deployed at the site. Further attempts were made by public representatives, district administration and police officials to hold talks, but the crowd remained aggressive and appeared leaderless,” he said.

Efforts are underway to identify those responsible and resume dialogue, he added, noting that the condition of the injured was stable and some had been shifted to Raigarh for better treatment.

Villagers, however, said they were demanding cancellation of the proposed mining project and alleged that the public hearing for its clearance had violated prescribed norms. They claimed the situation escalated after police attempted to remove protesters from the demonstration site on Saturday morning.

One of the protesters, Rajesh Singh Markam of Kasdol village in Tamnar, submitted a complaint to the Raigarh Superintendent of Police on Saturday, alleging that he had been receiving threats from the local station house officer.

Some purported videos of the clashes circulated on social media, showing a woman police officer being assaulted by women in the crowd, while others appeared to intervene to shield her.

Chhattisgarh Congress president Deepak Baij described the clash as unfortunate and blamed the state government’s “stubbornness”. He alleged that the government was forcibly displacing villagers and tribals from forest land for coal mining.

Baij claimed that villagers and tribals protesting the alleged forcible allotment of the coal block and a “fake” public hearing in Tamnar’s Gare Pelma Sector-I were subjected to a police lathi-charge at the behest of industrialists, following which protesters retaliated. “The villagers were holding a peaceful agitation but were provoked by the government's approach,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bret Lee Inducted Into Australian Hall Of Fame

  2. The Ashes: MCG Curator In ‘State Of Shock’ After Two-Day Test Loss For Australia

  3. The Ashes: England Captain Ben Stokes Slams MCG Pitch After Two-Day Test

  4. IND Squad For U-19 WC Announced; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Named Skipper For Preceding South Africa Tour

  5. Gautam Gambhir's Position As Test Coach In Doubt As BCCI Plan Alternatives After SA Whitewash: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  2. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Faces Nick Kyrgios In Controversial 'Battle Of The Sexes' Sequel

  4. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  5. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Survivor Approaches CBI Seeking FIR Against Investigative Officer For ‘Colluding’ with Sengar

  2. West Bengal Begins Special Intensive Revision Hearings For 32 Lakh Voters

  3. Sustainable Mining Or Ecological Gamble? The Aravalli Debate

  4. TMC Accuses Suvendu Adhikari of ‘Naked Hate Speech’ Over Remarks Against Bangladesh

  5. Congress Part Of Anti-India Global Alliance: BJP

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  2. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

World News

  1. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  2. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  3. US Strikes On Islamists Please Evangelicals at Home

  4. Tarique Rahman Completes Voter Registration After 17-Year Exile

  5. All Must Join Hands To Maintain Law And Order: BNP’s Tarique Rahman

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War